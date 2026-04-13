Cryptocurrency-related fraud reached record levels in the United States in 2025, with total reported losses exceeding $11.4 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The figures, released through the agency's Internet Crime Complaint Center, highlight a growing trend in digital financial crime. Older Americans were among the most affected. Americans aged 60 and above reported losses of $4.4 billion, making them the largest victim group by age.

Complaints Continue to Rise

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3, recorded 181,565 cryptocurrency-related complaints in 2025. This represented a 21 percent increase compared with the previous year. The average loss per complaint reached $62,604, according to the data. In thousands of cases, victims reported significantly higher financial damage.

Overall, Americans reported $20.9 billion in total cybercrime losses in 2025. Cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for more than half of that figure. The data suggests that digital asset scams have become one of the most financially damaging forms of online crime in the US.

Why Older Americans Are Frequently Targeted

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Law enforcement officials say older adults are often targeted because they tend to have accumulated savings and retirement funds after decades in the workforce. The FBI notes that scammers frequently exploit people with limited familiarity with cryptocurrency systems, including digital wallets and trading platforms.

Unlike traditional hacking attacks, many crypto scams rely on psychological manipulation. Fraudsters often build trust through social media, messaging apps or email, posing as financial advisers or investment professionals. Victims are commonly shown fake dashboards that display rising profits. Once trust is established, they are encouraged to invest larger sums. When they attempt to withdraw funds, the platforms often disappear or access is blocked.

Investment Fraud Drives the Largest Losses

Investment scams accounted for the highest losses in 2025. According to IC3 data, victims lost $7.2 billion across more than 61,000 investment fraud cases involving cryptocurrency.

These schemes often begin with unsolicited messages promoting high returns from crypto trading or mining. Investigators from the FBI have previously warned that many of these operations are linked to organised criminal networks operating overseas, including in parts of Southeast Asia.

Crypto ATM Scams Add to the Problem

Another growing form of fraud involves cryptocurrency ATMs, which allow users to convert cash into digital assets. In 2025, IC3 recorded 13,460 complaints linked to these machines, with losses totalling $389 million.

Americans aged 60 and older accounted for $257.4 million of those losses. In many cases, individuals posing as government officials, police officers, or bank staff contact victims. They are told to urgently transfer money to resolve fake legal issues or protect their accounts. Victims are then instructed to deposit cash into a cryptocurrency ATM and send it to a digital wallet controlled by scammers. Once completed, recovery of funds is usually impossible.

Warning Signs Identified by Authorities

The FBI advises the public to be alert to common warning signs of cryptocurrency fraud. These include promises of guaranteed returns, unsolicited investment opportunities, and pressure to act quickly.

Requests to transfer funds through cryptocurrency ATMs or unfamiliar digital wallets are also considered major red flags. Officials stress that legitimate financial institutions rarely demand urgent payments in cryptocurrency.

Steps to Reduce Risk

The FBI recommends that individuals verify investment platforms before sending money and check independent reviews or regulatory registration details.

Authorities also advise discussing investment decisions with trusted family members or financial advisers, particularly for large transactions. Suspicious activity should be reported to the IC3, where investigators track patterns of fraud and, in some cases, assist in recovery efforts.

A Growing Financial Threat

Cryptocurrency has become a major part of modern finance, but the FBI data shows it has also expanded opportunities for fraud. As digital assets grow in popularity, scammers continue to adapt their methods, often targeting inexperienced investors. For many older Americans, protecting retirement savings now includes understanding the risks associated with emerging financial technologies.