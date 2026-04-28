The FBI says there is currently no evidence connecting a series of missing and deceased US scientists, despite growing online speculation about a coordinated plot.

The claims involve researchers linked to institutions such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory, but officials, including the FBI and NASA, have said there is no confirmed sign of a broader threat or organised targeting.

Currently, federal agencies are still looking into several separate cases involving scientists across different US states and time periods. Some people have gone missing, others have died with different official explanations, and a number of cases are still not fully resolved.

Officials say the situations don't look the same, and they happen in different places, so there's no clear reason yet to link them together.

The issue gained more attention after several of these cases were talked about online one after another. That led some people on social media to suggest there might be a pattern, with theories claiming scientists working on sensitive government research could be being targeted.

Why There Is No Clear Pattern

Retired FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has pushed back strongly on suggestions of coordinated foul play, arguing that the available information does not form a consistent pattern.

She told Newsweek that people often build conspiracies by pulling together unrelated incidents. In her view, removing personal and case-by-case context can make separate tragedies appear connected when they are not.

Coffindaffer used simple statistics to explain her view. She said that when you look at different cases together, it can seem worrying at first, even if they are not actually connected. In many jobs and professions, unrelated deaths or disappearances can happen around the same time by coincidence, which can make patterns look stronger than they really are.

She added that if there were a real organised conspiracy, investigators would usually expect to see clear similarities. That could mean the same type of victims, similar job roles, or the same method being used again and again. But in these cases, she said, that is not what appears to be happening.

Instead, the people involved come from very different backgrounds and workplaces. Some work in space and astrophysics, others in aerospace or government labs, and some in completely different roles like administration or contracting.

NASA Says No Evidence of Threat

NASA says there is no sign that its employees or scientists linked to it are being targeted in any coordinated way. This matches what other federal law enforcement agencies have said so far.

The FBI has also confirmed it is working with other agencies to review the situations, but says it has not found evidence of organised wrongdoing. Officials stress the investigations are still ongoing, and that conclusions could change if new facts come out. For now, though, there is no confirmed link between the cases.

Despite this, theories online continue to spread. Some posts claim that scientists working with sensitive or classified research may have been targeted to hide information or disrupt US government capabilities. Authorities, however, say there is no evidence supporting those claims.

In several of the cases being discussed, official findings already point in different directions. Some have been ruled as suicides, while others are still open missing-person cases where the cause has not been confirmed.

Coffindaffer also pushed back on speculation based on small details from the cases, like items people left behind. She said focusing only on those details can be misleading if they are taken out of context.

Read more Joshua LeBlanc's Death Fits in Disturbing Scientists Case: 5 Photos of NASA Engineer Found in Burned Tesla Joshua LeBlanc's Death Fits in Disturbing Scientists Case: 5 Photos of NASA Engineer Found in Burned Tesla

Instead, she said investigators look at the full picture—including behaviour, timelines, and circumstances—rather than relying on one or two isolated clues.

A Baffling Case Related to Science

The people in these cases come from a wide range of science and technical jobs. They include workers in space research, nuclear science, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and government contracting.

Some were involved in NASA-related projects, others worked at places like Los Alamos National Laboratory, and some were academics in fields such as advanced physics and aerospace. A number of these individuals have been confirmed dead, while others are still reported missing.

Officials say this mix of different jobs and organisations is one of the main reasons they do not believe the cases are connected. The FBI has said the incidents happened in different places, at different times, and in very different working environments, which makes it less likely they are part of one coordinated event based on what is known so far.

Some politicians have still raised concerns and asked for more briefings, pointing to public interest and the sensitive nature of the work these people were involved in. But federal agencies have said they have not found any sign of a national security breach or classified information being compromised.

At this point, authorities say all of the cases are still being looked into individually, but there is no confirmed evidence linking them together.