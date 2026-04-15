April 15 is a big day for American taxpayers and, as it turns out, for cybercriminals, too. Taking advantage of the last-minute filing anxiety, scammers are using artificial intelligence to launch a new generation of scams, according to cybersecurity experts and federal fraud data. The calls sound professional. The voices carry authority. The threats feel urgent.

But the person on the other end of the line may not exist at all. Cybersecurity specialists warn that scammers are now using AI-generated voices to impersonate agents from the Internal Revenue Service. The technology allows fraudsters to create convincing conversations designed to pressure victims into revealing financial details or sending money. With millions of Americans focused on filing their taxes today, the timing could not be more strategic.

Tax Season Creates Perfect Opportunity

For scammers, the days leading up to April 15 represent a moment of heightened anxiety for many taxpayers. People worry about deadlines, penalties and possible mistakes in their filings. That pressure can make them more vulnerable. Journalist Jeremy Jojola reported that scammers increasingly pose as IRS officials during this period. The tactic is not new, but the technology behind it has evolved dramatically.

Instead of simple robocalls, criminals now rely on artificial intelligence tools capable of generating realistic voices and responsive conversations. James Turgal, a former FBI cybersecurity specialist with more than two decades of experience, warned that these AI systems are designed to manipulate emotions.

Turgal, now Vice President of Global Advisory Risk and Board Relations at Optiv Security, said threat actors create scripts that adapt in real time during conversations. If a victim sounds nervous or uncertain, the system may escalate the language. According to Turgal, the software can analyse tone and hesitation. It may then introduce stronger phrases such as arrest warrant or legal action to increase pressure and force quick decisions.

AI Scams That Respond in Real Time

Traditional scam calls relied on rigid scripts. Victims who asked unexpected questions could disrupt the scheme. Artificial intelligence has changed that.

AI tools can now generate responses dynamically. That means a fake IRS agent may appear to hold a natural conversation. The system can adjust its tone depending on the reactions of the person on the phone. This level of interaction makes the scam more convincing.

Criminal groups also use text messages and social media messages alongside phone calls. These messages often include links to fraudulent websites designed to capture personal information such as Social Security numbers or bank details. The Internal Revenue Service has warned that impersonation schemes remain one of the most common tax-related scams.

Scale of Fraud Is Growing

New figures from the Federal Trade Commission show the financial impact of scams is increasing. Consumers in the US reported losing more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024. That represents a 25 percent increase from the previous year.

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The FTC recorded 2.6 million fraud reports during the year. A growing share of victims reported losing money after initial contact with scammers. Investment scams caused the largest losses, totalling $5.7 billion. Imposter scams ranked among the most costly schemes, with nearly $2.95 billion lost.

Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the data shows how rapidly criminal tactics continue to evolve. He said the agency closely monitors fraud trends while working to protect consumers from emerging threats.

Warning Signs to Watch

Despite the sophistication of these scams, authorities stress that certain warning signs remain consistent. The Internal Revenue Service states that it does not initiate contact with taxpayers through phone calls, text messages or social media. The agency normally sends written correspondence by mail first.

Cybersecurity specialists urge taxpayers to be cautious if they receive unexpected calls claiming to be from the IRS. Demands for immediate payment should raise alarm. Requests to pay through unconventional methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, PayPal or bank transfers are also major warning signals. Turgal said these tactics are designed to rush people into making decisions before they have time to verify the information.

Who Is Most at Risk

Older Americans are often targeted because they may be more likely to answer unknown calls or trust official-sounding requests. However, younger taxpayers can also be vulnerable, if they are unaware of the tax-filing process.

Turgal said most threat actors operate opportunistically. Their goal is simple. Reach as many people as possible and persuade a small percentage to respond.

Scam Will Continue After Tax Day

The risk does not end once the filing deadline passes. Consumer advocate Herb Weisbaum from Checkbook.org said scammers often change their message after April 15.

Instead of threatening penalties, they may claim a taxpayer made an error or missed deductions. In other cases, victims are told they qualify for additional refunds. The aim remains the same. To convince people to share personal information or transfer money.

The Federal Trade Commission advises consumers who suspect fraud to report it through its fraud reporting system and avoid responding to unsolicited financial requests.