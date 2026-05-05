A banking career built on numbers has taken a dramatic turn into controversy after claims emerged that an ex JPMorgan employee may have faked his father's death to secure months of paid leave, only for the story to unravel when the father was found alive and well.

The unfolding situation surrounding Chirayu Rana has gripped the finance world, not only because of the alleged bereavement leave deception, but also due to a parallel explosive lawsuit involving serious workplace allegations, internal investigations, and a sharply divided narrative between accusation and denial.

Father Alive as Bereavement Leave Claim Surfaces

At the heart of the controversy is the revelation that Chirayu Rana allegedly informed JPMorgan Chase in mid December 2024 that his father, Chaitanya Rana, had died, prompting him to take bereavement leave.

However, The Post later reached his father at the family home in Vienna, Virginia, where he confirmed he was alive and unaware of any death claims or legal disputes involving his son.

'I don't know anything about it. He didn't talk with us or anything,' the elder Rana said, adding that his son was a good person. The contradiction has raised serious questions about whether the reported bereavement was misrepresented in order to extend time away from work.

Timeline of Extended Leave

According to sources familiar with the matter, Rana first flagged his father's serious illness in late 2024, which allowed him to work remotely before transitioning into formal leave. By March through May of the following year, he had reportedly combined multiple leave entitlements, including bereavement allowances.

Internal documents suggest a draft complaint was being prepared during this period, which included references to the father's supposed passing in November 2024. Colleagues later remarked that the situation appeared to be treated as a personal hardship case by the company at the time.

However, critics now argue the timeline suggests a more strategic use of leave policies, with one source stating he appeared to be 'trying to play the system.'

Explosive Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Executive

The controversy has intensified alongside Rana's separate legal action filed in New York County Supreme Court. In the lawsuit, he alleges serious misconduct involving a senior JPMorgan executive, including claims of coercion, threats to his career, and non consensual conduct.

He further claims emotional distress, reputational damage, and post traumatic stress disorder as a result of the alleged events. The complaint also names JPMorgan Chase, accusing the institution of failing to intervene adequately.

However, the bank has strongly denied all allegations. An internal review reportedly examined emails, phone records, and witness accounts, concluding that there was no evidence supporting the claims. The complainant's lack of full cooperation was also cited in the findings.

Read more 3 Photos of Chirayu Runa: The Man Behind the Harassment Lawsuit Against JP Morgan Exec Lorna Hajdini 3 Photos of Chirayu Runa: The Man Behind the Harassment Lawsuit Against JP Morgan Exec Lorna Hajdini

JPMorgan Chase and the accused executive have both firmly rejected all allegations. Legal representatives for the executive stated she had never engaged in any inappropriate conduct and had never been present at the locations described in the filing.

Meanwhile, Rana's father's public statement has added further complexity, as he appeared unaware of both the legal case and the alleged death claim involving him.

The wider financial community has been left questioning both the credibility of the lawsuit and the circumstances surrounding the leave arrangement. With conflicting narratives, unverified claims, and ongoing legal proceedings, the case remains unresolved but highly scrutinised.

As the court process continues, the situation has become a cautionary tale of reputational risk, workplace trust, and how quickly private disputes can escalate into public controversy in the digital age.