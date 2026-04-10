Savannah Guthrie has been urged by a former FBI agent to consider paying a bitcoin ransom linked to the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson home at the end of January and has now been missing for more than two months. Ex-federal investigator Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek, in an interview published on Friday, 10 April, that she would 'tickle the wire', transferring part of the demanded cryptocurrency to see whether it could help track whoever is behind the messages.

Nancy Guthrie, 78, is believed by US authorities to have been abducted from outside her Arizona home on Saturday, 31 January. Police concluded early on that she was taken against her will, pointing to a trail of blood and a masked figure captured on her doorbell camera as evidence of what investigators described as a 'targeted kidnapping.'

Read more Will The Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Lead To An Arrest? Here's What FBI Experts Say Will The Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Lead To An Arrest? Here's What FBI Experts Say

Ex-FBI Agent Says Bitcoin May Be A Trail In Nancy Guthrie Case

Since then, the case has become a grim fixture on American breakfast television, not only because of its brutality but because Nancy's daughter is one of the most recognisable presenters on US TV.

Coffindaffer, a former FBI special agent, said she would be prepared to pay at least part of the ransom now being demanded in Nancy Guthrie's name, not in the expectation of an immediate rescue but to create a digital trail.

'Tickling the wire in this case would be putting half a bitcoin and seeing what happens to it,' she said. 'Do they take it? Do they convert it to pesos? It's internationally tracked. How does it come out into currency? Do they just leave it there?'

Her argument is blunt: once the money goes, it is probably gone for good. But the path it takes across the blockchain might offer investigators a 'last bread crumb,' as she put it. 'I think it would be worth it to me.'

Her comments follow the emergence of two alleged ransom emails sent on Monday, 6 April to TMZ. One email, cited by the outlet, claimed: 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you,' and went on to allege that Nancy was already dead.

A separate message, also dated 6 April, painted an altogether different picture, asserting: 'I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico.' The writer said they wanted 'what's fair' and enough money to 'start my life again quietly without having to join a witness protection program.'

None of these claims has been verified, and law enforcement agencies have not confirmed that any of the notes came from genuine kidnappers. For now, every email, every demand, is being treated with caution and scepticism.

Ransom Notes, Scammers And A Family Clinging To Hope For Nancy Guthrie

The timing of the latest emails was striking. They landed on the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's 'Today' show after a two-month hiatus taken to focus on her mother's disappearance. During that absence, she has alternated between front-line advocacy for her mother and private grief, giving viewers occasional, tightly controlled glimpses of a family living inside an open investigation.

Previous correspondence in the case has already divided experts. Coffindaffer herself has previously described some of the ransom letters as the work of 'scammers' intent on tormenting the Guthries rather than helping them. A separate detective quoted in earlier coverage suggested at least one suspect seemed like someone who 'wants to be heard' more than someone with solid information.

Inside the family, there is a similarly uneasy split between hope and suspicion. In a recent conversation with former Today host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie said she 'tends to believe' that two of the ransom notes the family responded to with pleading video messages early in the investigation were genuine attempts at contact, but she believes most of the later messages are not.

'There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came,' she said. 'And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real. And I didn't see them.'

DNA Evidence and a $1 Million Reward

Behind the headlines about bitcoin and email chains lies a straightforwardly brutal crime scene. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed that DNA recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson property is 'mixed,' meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person, which has complicated forensic analysis. The masked figure recorded on her front porch has become an unsettling emblem of the case, but so far no public identification has been made.

As the investigation has dragged on with no arrest and no confirmed sighting, Savannah Guthrie has started to speak more openly about the possibility that her mother may not be alive. In an emotional Instagram video on 24 February, she acknowledged that bleak prospect while insisting the family is still praying for her 'recovery.' In the same message, she announced that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million (approximately £744,700).