Scams targeting older people have become one of the fastest-growing financial crimes in the US. Yet in the quiet village of Larchmont in New York, one 75-year-old grandmother refused to become another victim. Instead, she helped the police catch the men who tried to steal her money. Her message afterwards was simple. 'Do not mess with this grandma.'

The Call That Started It All

The incident began with a message that would alarm anyone. The elderly woman received a warning claiming that her bank account had been compromised. The message urged her to call a number immediately.

When she dialled, the man on the phone sounded calm and professional. He claimed to be calling from Bank of America and said her account had been hacked. The instructions soon became unusual. The caller told her to withdraw $25,000 in cash from her bank. He warned her not to tell bank staff why she needed the money.

@insideedition One grandmother says she received a message that her bank account was compromised and was provided a phone number to call urgently. The grandma says one caller told her she needed to withdraw $25,000 cautioned her not to tell the bank because the caller said the hacking could be an inside job. The 75-year-old withdrew the money but says things got weirder. The grandmother turned detective enlisted her neighbors' help. The police got involved and enlisted the grandmother to be part of a sting. #scam ♬ original sound - Inside Edition

According to the caller, the fraud might involve an insider at the bank. The scammer then explained that a bank representative would come to her home to collect the cash and place it in a secure account. For a moment, the story almost worked.

Suspicion Begins to Grow

The woman followed the instructions and withdrew the money. But something did not feel right. The urgency of the call and the demand for secrecy made her uneasy. Instead of handing over the cash, she turned to her neighbour, Claudia Hooter.

Hooter immediately sensed that something was wrong. The grandmother appeared distressed and explained that someone was coming to collect a large amount of money later that evening. Hooter decided not to take any chances. She called 911. That decision would soon lead to an unusual police operation.

Police Turn the Trap on Scammers

Officers from the Larchmont Police Department arrived quickly. After hearing the story, they suspected the scammers would attempt to collect the money in person. Rather than cancel the meeting, police decided to set a trap.

The grandmother agreed to help. Officers asked her to keep the scammers on the phone and proceed as instructed. Undercover police vehicles surrounded the neighbourhood while one officer stayed inside the house with her. They also agreed on a signal. When she said the word 'goodbye' loudly, officers would move in. Inside the home, the grandmother remained calm while officers waited outside.

When the suspected collectors arrived, tension rose quickly. The grandmother followed the plan exactly. At the right moment she clearly said the agreed code word. Within seconds officers rushed in.

Police body camera footage later showed officers confronting two men outside the home. One suspect had allegedly arrived to collect the cash while another waited as the driver. Both men were arrested on suspicion of grand larceny. In a twist that surprised many observers, the suspects were later released without bail.

Growing Crisis Targeting Seniors

Cases like this are becoming increasingly common. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, Americans aged over 60 lost more than $3.4 billion to fraud in 2023. More than 100,000 cases were reported that year alone.

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The average reported loss exceeded $33,000 per victim. Phone impersonation scams remain among the most common schemes. Criminals often pretend to be bank officials, government agents or technical support staff.

A similar pattern is appearing in the United Kingdom. The charity Age UK reports that older people lose millions of pounds every year to financial fraud, with impersonation scams rising sharply. Experts say criminals often target older adults because they may hold savings and are more likely to trust official-sounding calls.

Why Awareness Matters

Consumer protection agencies repeatedly warn that banks will never ask customers to withdraw large amounts of cash or keep transactions secret. Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud in the UK, has advised the public to pause when faced with urgent financial demands and verify requests using official contact numbers.

In the US, the FBI also advises anyone receiving suspicious banking calls to hang up immediately and contact their bank directly. That instinct helped the grandmother in Larchmont avoid becoming a victim. Instead of losing her savings, she helped police arrest the suspects.

After the arrests, the woman reflected on the experience with a mixture of relief and humour. Her message to criminals was blunt. 'Do not mess with this grandma.'

Behind the humour lies a serious lesson. Scammers are becoming more organised and more convincing. But awareness, caution and quick thinking can still stop them. For many readers, the warning is clear. If a call demands urgency, secrecy and money, something is likely wrong. Sometimes the smartest move is simply to hang up.