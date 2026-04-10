A new scam targeting iPhone users is spreading across the US, using fake Apple Pay alerts to trick victims into transferring money to fraudsters. The warning was highlighted in a report by the New York Post, which cited a consumer alert issued by ConsumerAffairs.

According to ConsumerAffairs, scammers are sending text messages claiming there has been suspicious activity on an Apple Pay account. The message typically urges the recipient to call a phone number for immediate assistance. Anyone who calls the number may be connected to someone pretending to be Apple support, a bank employee or even a law enforcement officer.

How the Scam Works

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The fraudulent messages often claim that a purchase has been declined or that the account is under investigation. If the victim calls the number included in the message, the scammer claims that their money is at risk and urgent action is required.

ConsumerAffairs reported that the caller may instruct victims to transfer funds to what they describe as a safe account. In some cases, victims are asked to withdraw cash or send money using Apple Pay, Apple Cash, or gift cards. Because the payment is authorised by the victim, recovering the funds later can be extremely difficult.

A Close Call That Stopped a $15,000 Loss

One case cited by ConsumerAffairs involved a woman who received a text alert claiming there had been suspicious Apple Pay activity. She called the number in the message and spoke with someone posing as an investigator. The caller instructed her to withdraw $15,000 from her bank account to secure the money.

The situation changed when a bank teller recognised the warning signs of fraud and advised her to end the call immediately. The intervention prevented the transfer from being completed.

Why These Messages Can Appear Convincing

ConsumerAffairs noted that scammers rely on urgency and fear to pressure victims into acting quickly.

Messages often warn of suspicious purchases, locked accounts, or potential fraud investigations. The callers may also appear to have basic personal details about the victim, which can make the conversation sound credible. According to ConsumerAffairs, scammers often attempt to keep victims on the phone while they move money or visit their bank.

Warning Signs Users Should Watch For

ConsumerAffairs says there are several common indicators that a message may be fraudulent. Unexpected alerts about Apple Pay activity should be treated with caution. Requests to call a phone number included in a text message are another warning sign.

Victims may also be pressured to act immediately, move money to another account or keep the transaction secret from their bank. Requests for verification codes, passwords or personal financial details are also red flags.

How to Protect Your Money

ConsumerAffairs advises users not to click links or call phone numbers included in unsolicited messages about Apple Pay activity. Instead, users should check their Apple Pay transactions directly on their own device or contact Apple or their bank using official customer service channels. If someone believes they have been targeted by the scam, they should stop any transaction immediately and contact their bank or card issuer.