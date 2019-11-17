Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted enjoying a date night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Florida. The power couple was dressed to the nines for their special night out. The pair attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala on Saturday.

The pop queen and her rapper husband were classy for their date night, People reports. Beyonce opted for a sparkling sequinned gown with a matching jewelled clutch for their night out. The 38-year-old singer wore her long hair down in loose waves, and paired the look with long earrings and strappy heels.

Beyonce has been busy in recently filming her new music video for her single "Brown Skin Girls". The music video features Saint Jhn and Wizkid, and marks her second collaboration with her daughter Blue Ivy, seven, who also sings on the track. Beyonce has filmed the video in London.

The couple weren't alone they were joined by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, 65, and her husband Richard Lawson. They walked behind the power couple. Tina was dressed in a black pantsuit with a deep neckline, revealing her cleavage. Richard wore a black suit with white shirt and a tie.

All of the proceeds from the fundraising weekend will go towards the Shawn Carter Foundation. It will help the scholarship fund, college preparation workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities, Billboard reports.

"Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family. I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way," said Jay Z speaking to the publication in October.

The #SCFGala begins soon ðŸ’ŽThank you to our presenting sponsor @PUMA and weekend venue host @HardRockHolly pic.twitter.com/zkJLiCVkdn — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) November 16, 2019

The Shawn Carter Foundation is a public charity focused on helping communities in need. It gives special emphasis on scholarship opportunities for underserved communities.

All the events were held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, including a High Roller Blackjack Tournament, where Meek Mill is expected to attend, the Black Tie Gala on Saturday which featured a special performance by Alicia Keys.