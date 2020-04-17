Kim Kardashian expressed love for Beyoncé's singing on social media, once again proving that the pair have resolved their old differences.

Praising Beyoncé's "beautiful" performance on the "Disney Family Singalong" special, Kim Kardashian wrote: "Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong," adding three sparkles and one Minnie mouse emoji. In her surprise appearance on the special, Queen Bey performed Pinocchio song "When You Wish Upon A Star" from her own home.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star sent out tweets for other performers at the "Disney Family Singalong" special as well, during the episode which aired on ABC on Thursday. "Who is watching the Disney Sing along on ABC???? It's soooooooo good!!!!" the 39-year-old wrote in a tweet, adding further tweets in praises of Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Christina Aguilera.

The reality TV star first hinted about her patch up with Beyoncé in January, when she shared pictures of her in costumes from the singer's "Ivy Park x Adidas" collection, reports Hollywood Life. The post came days after news outlets reported a feud between the duo speculating Kim didn't receive the gift from Beyoncé like other celebrities.

Modeling some of the burgundy-and-orange looks from the collection set to Beyoncé's song "Run The World," the mother-of-four wrote: "Sorry I'm sooo late! Congrats @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!!"

The rift between Kim and Beyoncé was a result of the fallout of their husbands, Kanye West and Jay-Z, who were once close like "brothers." The four reunited at Sean 'Diddy' Combs's 50th birthday party last December, after a feud that lasted for over three years. They were even spotted hanging out together in the VIP section of the party held at Diddy's home in Los Angeles.

The infamous public feud reportedly started after West's infamous 2009 VMAs stage invasion, which upstaged Jay's wife Beyoncé as well as Taylor Swift. After Swift reached the stage to accept her "Best Female Video" award for "You Belong With Me," West stormed the stage and interrupted the singer's speech to say the award should have gone to Beyoncé for "Single Ladies."