Billie Eilish has been branded a 'hypocrite' after saying in a new interview that 'eating meat is inherently wrong' and that people cannot both love animals and eat them, comments that have reignited debate online over animal rights, class and privilege.

Eilish's views on animal welfare are not new. The 24 year old singer has been publicly vegan for more than a decade and is often held up as one of pop's most visible advocates for animal rights and environmental causes. She has said she was raised vegetarian and stopped eating all animal products at 12, while her team has long linked that activism to her career through solar powered tours, plant based catering and vinyl records made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

What changed this week was the tone. Speaking to ELLE, Eilish said: 'Y'all are not going to like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong.' She then added: 'Two things cannot coincide. I love all animals so much, and I eat meat. You just can't do both, sorry!'

She went further by framing the issue not as a personal choice, but as a contradiction. 'You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals, but you can't do both,' she said.

Billie Eilish And The Privilege Backlash

The comments landed differently from some of Eilish's earlier public remarks on veganism, which were often framed more as personal conviction than direct judgement. In the same ELLE interview, she said learning about 'how animals are treated in our industrial food system' as a child made her feel she did not 'want any part of it'.

This time, the certainty of her language drew a sharper reaction, including from some people who broadly support animal welfare. Social media responses quickly filled with accusations that her position was not only harsh, but detached from the realities of what many people can afford to eat.

Billie Eilish says eating meat is WRONG and people can’t claim to love animals if they eat meat 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/G7pgwJB5I4 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 28, 2026

'Love her, but she's kinda a hypocrite also, I feel like this is a very privileged take lol,' one reply said, capturing a common criticism. Others argued that choosing a plant based diet, shopping selectively and living by strict ethical food rules can be far harder for people dealing with food poverty, limited local options or cultural traditions in which meat remains central.

Some critics also questioned whether a global pop star, whose career depends on large scale touring and mass consumption, is well placed to deliver moral ultimatums on individual food choices. Supporters countered that Eilish has at least tried to reduce that footprint through greener production, but the tension between absolutist rhetoric and the compromises of celebrity life has plainly not gone unnoticed.

Old Vegan Clip Resurfaces

The backlash has been intensified by an older clip of Eilish discussing veganism, which is now being reshared by critics accusing her of inconsistency.

In the video, she appears to criticise vegans who aggressively confront others about their diet. 'People that are always like "I'm a vegan" in everyone's face, you're the reason people don't like vegans,' she says. 'I'm a vegan, I'm not like out here like, "Don't eat that because blah blah blah", I don't eat it because I have my own reasons for not eating it and I have my own beliefs.'

She is doing the thing pic.twitter.com/HVnDfFhVuv — senior (@vinylafan) April 29, 2026

Placed beside her new comments, the contrast is striking. Where she once distanced herself from the image of the lecturing vegan, she is now being accused of sounding much closer to it. That is what sits behind the charge of hypocrisy: the apparent move from personal belief to a sweeping judgement about what other people can and cannot claim to feel about animals.

Supporters of Eilish have pushed back, arguing that the older remarks were about tone rather than substance, and that her core belief has remained the same. Some fans say her language has simply hardened as she has grown older and become more immersed in activism.

There is no sign yet of any formal response from her representatives, and there is nothing in the material provided to suggest she has directly addressed the backlash or clarified whether she sees any nuance in her 'you can't do both' position.

For now, critics and supporters are largely talking past one another online. One side sees a young woman using her platform to speak bluntly about animal suffering. The other hears a moral judgement that ignores cost of living pressures, cultural habits and the uneven way dietary change actually happens.

What is clear is that Billie Eilish has once again pushed animal rights into the centre of the mainstream pop conversation. Whether that hard line persuades anyone to rethink their diet, or simply reinforces the view that vegan celebrity politics is out of touch, remains an open question.