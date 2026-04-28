Shannon Elizabeth has officially earned more than $1 million in her first week after launching her OnlyFans account. A source told People the actress brought in 'more than seven figures' from direct messages, tips and posts on the platform.

A representative for the 'American Pie' star confirmed that part of her income from OnlyFans will be donated to her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, as well as to support a gala in Las Vegas this summer.

Why Shannon Elizabeth Joined OnlyFans

Earlier this month, Elizabeth surprised fans when she announced that she would be launching an OnlyFans account. The revelation came shortly after it emerged that she had quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert. The couple separated in September 2025.

'I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,' Elizabeth told People of her OnlyFans move, calling the platform 'the future.' 'This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.'

In a separate statement, she explained that reconnecting with fans had inspired her to choose this path. 'Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career – and how much I've missed that energy. OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more – a behind-the-scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows,' she said.

The actress added that OnlyFans is where she will be posting exclusive content her supporters will not find elsewhere. 'This isn't just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that,' she said.

Shannon Elizabeth Confirms Divorce From Simon Borchert

Elizabeth and Borchert, a conservation specialist from South Africa, tied the knot in 2021 after meeting in 2015. Before they got together, the 'Scary Movie' actress was married to actor-producer Joseph Reitman between 2002 and 2005.

'I've been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days. The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain. I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time,' she told US Weekly about her divorce from Borchert.

Nadia in 'American Pie'

Elizabeth rose to fame after she was cast to play the role of Nadia, a foreign exchange student, in 'American Pie'. In a recent interview, she reflected on how the character shaped her career while stressing that she is very different in real life.

'For me, it was a role, it was playing a character. But even in my real life, I'm just not the girl that likes to be naked, ever. Even at home I'm always covered up. Like I have friends that sleep in the nude and they don't mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl,' she said.

Elizabeth has credited 'American Pie' with jumpstarting her career, saying that everything she has done since flowed from that breakout role. She went on to appear in films such as 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back', 'Thirteen Ghosts', and 'Love Actually'.

Outside of Hollywood, Elizabeth is also focused on her foundation, which she launched after moving to South Africa eight years ago. The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation works on wildlife and environmental protection projects, reflecting her long-standing interest in conservation.