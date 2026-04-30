'Devil Wears Prada' actress Emily Blunt is facing backlash after comments about career satisfaction resurfaced during press interviews for the film's sequel. The clip has amassed over 7 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

In a circulating post shared by the profile Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) on X, the British actress was asked what advice she would give to girls unhappy in their current jobs. She initially joked about quitting before adding that people should pursue something they deeply want to do, saying happiness could come even without much money if they truly loved the work.

Emily Blunt shares advice for girls who are unhappy with their jobs:



“Just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy.” pic.twitter.com/iPPUOTtjDu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 29, 2026

'Just find something that you deeply want to do,' the actress said right after saying they should 'quit' jokingly. 'Even if you're earning no money, as long as you love it, you'll be happy,' she finished her answer.

Blunt's remarks quickly prompted criticism from social media users who argued the advice overlooked the financial realities facing many workers today. Several commenters said it was easier for wealthy celebrities to encourage passion over pay, while others pointed out that rent, groceries, and bills make such choices difficult for ordinary people.

Digital media specialising in internet culture BuzzFeed compiled the reactions and noted many users described the comments as 'out of touch' from current economic pressures.

Social Media Pushback Centres on Cost of Living

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Though the actress's comments ignited the criticisms, the backlash has primarily focused on the widening gap between celebrity perspectives and everyday financial strain, and less on Blunt personally.

One user on X wrote that being poor was far worse for their mental health than disliking a job, while another questioned whether happiness could be used to pay utility bills with sarcasm.

Others described the comments as unrealistic in an era marked by rising housing costs, student loans, and economic uncertainty. The phrase 'easy for you to say' became a common theme in the reactions her remark has gathered, with most arguing that successful stars often underestimate how difficult it is for people to leave secure employment in search of projects that fuel passion.

Blunt's controversial answer did not escape Redditors either. The popular internet forum became the platform for other commentaries to be aired.

One user shared the uncertainties of being unemployed and seeking the next possible employment. 'i wish it were easy as this, but if you've had a long period of unemployment and then are immediately jumping ship from your new gig, no one is gonna take you seriously when looking to hire.'

Blunt's Intentions Defended by Some

Not everyone agreed with the criticism Blunt's remark is facing. Some users said the actress was simply encouraging people to pursue meaningful work when possible rather than literally advising them to quit jobs immediately.

Others argued she had been asked a difficult question in a light-hearted interview setting and that any answer would likely have been picked apart online.

Supporters of the actress also noted that aspirational advice can still resonate even when it is not practical for everyone in the short term, especially if interpreted as a long-term goal rather than immediate life guidance.

'There was absolutely no answer she could have given that question that wouldn't sound either absolutely tone deaf or irrelevant to the movie,' one user on Reddit wrote, emphasising that the interview was largely done towards promoting the sequel to the 2006 hit, The Devil Wears Prada, but the question had little connection to that setting.