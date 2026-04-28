A controversy has emerged involving Machine Gun Kelly's new single 'Fix Ur Face.' Fans quickly picked apart the lyrics, with many believing certain lines were aimed at Yungblud.

One lyric referencing 'Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars' has drawn particular attention, given Yungblud's past acting role in The Lodge and his private school background. Another line about 'oldheads' has been interpreted by some as a dig at the Osbourne family.

MGK Lyrics Spark Fresh Feud Talk With Yungblud

The speculation has been fuelled further by MGK himself, who hinted online that fans were missing the meaning behind a specific lyric. This has only deepened the sense that the track carries hidden jabs.

The situation is made more complex by the history between the artists. MGK and Yungblud previously collaborated on tracks such as 'I Think I'm Okay' and 'Acting Like That,' and once spoke openly about their mutual respect.

Old Comments From the Osbournes

The feud rumours have also revived past comments made on The Osbournes Podcast. During a 2024 episode featuring Yungblud, Kelly suggested that MGK had copied Yungblud's use of pink, while Sharon made it clear she was not a fan.

Although Yungblud did not directly engage in the criticism at the time, fans have since revisited the moment, questioning why he did not defend MGK. This has led some to view the current situation as a long brewing tension now spilling into public view.

Online reactions remain sharply divided. Some fans have defended MGK, arguing the lyrics are being over analysed, while others believe targeting a former collaborator is unnecessary.

Kelly Osbourne's appearance and MGK's latest release have collided into a single narrative that has captured public attention. While concern for Kelly remains at the forefront, the unfolding drama in the music world ensures that the spotlight on the Osbournes is not fading anytime soon.

Kelly Osbourne's Skeletal Look

Images of Kelly Osbourne have set social media alight once again, with fans voicing alarm over her noticeably thin frame as a separate storm brews in the music world.

Recent appearances by Kelly Osbourne, including at major public events, have prompted a wave of concern online. Many observers pointed to her visibly slimmer figure, with some describing her look as 'scary' while others urged compassion.

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The reaction has been deeply divided. Supporters have praised her strength for continuing to appear in public alongside her mother Sharon Osbourne, while critics have questioned whether her health may be at risk. Several unverified claims have circulated online, though none have been confirmed.

Kelly's transformation has not gone unnoticed. The discussion has quickly shifted from simple observation to genuine worry, with many fans calling for kindness during what appears to be a difficult period in her life.

Grief After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Those close to the family have suggested that Kelly's weight loss may be closely tied to the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. The iconic musician passed away last year after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, leaving a profound impact on his family.

Kelly has previously spoken about her grief, and Sharon has publicly acknowledged that her daughter struggled to eat properly following the loss. Observers have also noted that both women appeared thinner in the months after his passing.

Their joint appearance at recent events has only heightened attention, as fans interpret the visible changes as a reflection of ongoing emotional strain. While speculation continues, many close to the situation insist that grief remains the most likely explanation.