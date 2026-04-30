The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken an even darker turn, as one forensic expert suggests the 84-year-old grandmother may have been the victim of a calculated 'elimination murder'. What began as a high-stakes abduction, complete with ransom demands, is now being reconsidered as a possible staged crime scene designed to mislead investigators, with the lack of proof of life and the odd nature of the demands raising serious doubts about the original narrative.

Dr Gary Brucato, a renowned clinical psychologist and crime expert, suggests that the kidnapping may have been an elaborate facade designed to mask a more sinister motive. Rather than a random act of violence, the crime bears the hallmarks of a pre-planned execution orchestrated by someone with intimate knowledge of Guthrie's daily life and financial standing.

Dr Gary Brucato Proposes the Elimination Murder Theory

Brucato shared his expertise in an interview with TMZ, where he analysed Nancy's disappearance. He posited that the case likely falls into the category of an 'elimination murder'. This phenomenon occurs when a victim is killed immediately, and a secondary crime, such as a kidnapping, is staged to distract authorities.

'When a ransom note is written, the person isn't even with us anymore. That is a phenomenon that in my work I have called elimination murder,' Brucato explained.

Brucato believed there was a mix of motives, and he and his colleagues were convinced it fell into the following two buckets. First, it could be an abduction attempt to collect ransom, but it didn't go as planned. Second, 'someone who knew the victim, wished to eliminate her for some reason' and they reportedly created a 'charade' to make it look like an abduction when it was a 'homicide.'

Brucato is convinced that at least two were involved. A 'mastermind' was behind the operation, potentially hiring others to conduct the physical abduction. He suggested that the person who plotted the whole thing knew Nancy.

'The person behind the curtain, who I am convinced to some degree, whether minor or major, knew the victim,' Brucato added.

Staged Crime Scene Points to Insider Knowledge

The expert also shared his thoughts on the physical evidence left behind at the Guthrie residence. Brucato suggested that the crime scene may have been staged. He said that it is 'very typical for an elimination murder to create the impression that an outsider with no connection to the victim came in and did it.' Hence, the abduction narrative.

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Investigators have ruled out common motivations for home invasions, such as sexual assault or a simple robbery that 'went haywire', leaving a more targeted intent as the primary theory.

According to Brucato, those who are involved in an elimination murder work very hard to cover their tracks and conceal their connection to the victim. However, these attempts often result in inconsistencies that professional profilers can identify as artificial.

The absence of typical 'intruder' motivations suggests that the perpetrator's goal was specifically to remove Nancy Guthrie. It is worth noting that Deputy Coroner Commander Dr Laura Pettler, a forensic criminologist, also doubts whether the culprits want Nancy to live because they left all health-related items she needed to survive at home. Due to the lack of 'lifesaving measures', she wondered if the offenders had any intention of preserving Nancy's life.

This level of focus points towards a mixture of emotional and financial motives, rather than the chaotic nature of a random burglary.

Tragic Outcome Feared After Cryptic Ransom Notes

As the search continues, the likelihood of Nancy Guthrie being found alive has dwindled significantly. Jim Clemente, a former FBI profiler, has noted that she likely passed away during the initial ransom negotiations, if not before.

The tragic outlook is supported by a second ransom note that reportedly contained the devastating phrase that Nancy had 'gone to be with God.' TMZ also received a cold-case letter from a tipster who claimed to have seen Nancy alive in Sonora, Mexico. The tipster who reportedly sent the letter asking for Bitcoin, however, stated in their first correspondence that 'she is dead.'

With no proof of life provided to the family since Nancy went missing, and considering her fragile health, chances are slim that the family will have a happy reunion. The authorities are still investigating Nancy's disappearance, and the public is hoping for real progress in her case.