A social media row erupted after MAGA supporters attacked influencer and 18-year-old content creator Ella Devi, who pointed out that Jennifer Hegseth, wife of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, appeared to wear a £33 (about $42.23) Shein dress to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is an annual event in Washington where journalists, politicians and public figures gather for speeches, networking and media-focused humour. While the evening is usually known for political networking, fashion choices often attract attention online, especially when they involve public figures connected to government.

Influencer Under Fire Over Shein Dress Claims

The initial post came from Ella Devi, who describes herself online as a 'socialist socialite.' She shared a comparison suggesting that Jennifer Hegseth's dusty pink gown closely resembled a budget dress listed on Shein for just over £33, alongside another similar item on Temu priced under £20 (about £16).

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Her comment was framed in a blunt way and quickly spread across X, where users reacted strongly. Some criticised her for focusing on the cost of the outfit at all, arguing that wearing an affordable dress should not be treated as a negative.

Others accused her of hypocrisy, saying her criticism for Hegseth's dress choice is a common political arguments about consumerism and wealth inequality.

The dress itself, listed on Shein for around £33.50 ($42.23), has a reported customer rating of 4.88 out of 5, which also became part of the discussion as users questioned whether fast fashion should be treated as 'controversial' in political events.

Dissected Through Posts

Some people defended Jennifer Hegseth's outfit, saying it didn't matter how much the dress cost and that focusing on price went against the idea of not judging people for spending less.

Others disagreed and said Devi was being inconsistent. They pointed out that she has shared photos of herself wearing expensive designer items like Chanel bags, which made some users question her message about class and fairness.

Critics said it seemed contradictory for someone who criticises luxury and elitism to also show off high-end fashion online. For them, it became less about the dress and more about whether her views matched her lifestyle.

Supporters of Devi responded that the backlash had gone too far. They said her original post was just an observation about fast fashion and public appearances, not a personal attack on Hegseth. However, the influencer already made her debut on a right wing press over her criticism.

in america if you make fun of pete hegseth’s wife for wearing a $14 temu dress to a white house dinner they initiate a smear campaign against you in the right wing press https://t.co/4osDne1CGp pic.twitter.com/YjRUWLX1X4 — ella devi (@ellad3vi) April 28, 2026

Others pointed that Hegseth has been seen wearing Shein clothing at other public events in the past, including political appearances. Because of that, some users said her choice of outfit was not unusual and simply showed she sometimes wears cheaper clothing rather than luxury brands.

Everything We Know About Jennifer Hegseth

Jennifer Hegseth, whose full name is Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, is an American television producer and the wife of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. She was born on 30 January 1985 and built her career behind the scenes in media, working for Fox News as a producer on programmes including Fox & Friends and Watters' World before later stepping away from day-to-day television production.

She met Pete while they were both working at Fox News, where their relationship later became public. The pair married in 2019 at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey and now share a blended family with children from previous relationships as well as one child together