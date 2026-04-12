Palestinian singer Elyanna is being drawn into a controversy involving Sabrina Carpenter during the latter's set at Coachella. A fan-made video claiming that the singer criticised artists staying silent amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict began circulating online this week.

However, fans of Elyanna were quick to clarify that the video did not come from the artist. The fact that there was no mention of Carpenter's name and that Elyanna is still following the American singer on social media suggests there is no tension between them.

What Happened at Coachella?

Read more Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter was preparing to perform when she heard a fan making a loud call from the audience. Appearing distracted by the sound, Carpenter addressed the fan about the noise. Another fan tried to explain that the sound, known as a zaghrouta, is part of Arab culture, but Carpenter said that she did not like it.

Carpenter went on to ask if it was part of the fan's culture, a response that critics immediately found offensive. Some pointed to Carpenter's facial expression in the clip, which they described as dismissive of the fan's culture.

Videos of Carpenter's reaction immediately went viral across social media platforms. Some users noted that the singer's team appeared to be removing uploads of the moment. The clip remains available on TikTok.

Sabrina Carpenter Dubbed 'Mean Girl'

Following the incident, some users called for Carpenter's cancellation. Others called the singer a 'mean girl' and accused her of being dismissive of the fan's background. Loyal fans of Carpenter defended her, saying she did not come from a bad place.

why would she even say this like.. just unnecessary and rude — jayden 🇬🇧 (@cbfwjayden) April 11, 2026

'Why would she even say this like.. just unnecessary and rude,' one critic said.

This is an attack on the whole of west Asia and half of Africa

I hope they drag her to the mud — _ (@yazmeen_____) April 11, 2026

'This is an attack on the whole of West Asia and half of Africa. I hope they drag her to the mud,' another critic wrote.

'I think she genuinely wasn't coming from a bad place, but when someone says 'that's my culture,' put ur PR training to use and DONT DOUBLE DOWN I didn't know that culture either but I wouldn't double down if someone said that was their culture,' a fan wrote.

Apology Issued

Carpenter issued an apology following the incident and said she did not mean any harm. She explained that she could not see the fan and did not hear them clearly before her performance.

'My apologies i didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out,' she wrote on X.

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

How Elyanna Got Dragged Into the Issue

Elyanna, a known supporter of Carpenter, was drawn into the controversy because of the fan-made video edit. Those who follow the Palestinian artist were quick to come to her defence.

The video in question was an edited clip that spliced footage of Elyanna with audio or text falsely attributed to her, giving the impression she had publicly criticised artists who had not spoken out on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Because Elyanna is a known supporter of Palestinian rights and has previously spoken about her heritage, the edit was designed to appear credible to those unfamiliar with her actual statements.

🚨Palestinian artist Elyanna seemingly shades another artist in an Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/agIckMBCgb — YouNeek🗽 (@sadinpali) April 11, 2026

'Mind you she didn't name any names so if you feel think that your fave got shaded that says a lot,' one fan wrote.

'Fake edit and she's literally a fan,' another person wrote.

'Calling out fake posts like this. Elyanna's talent stands on its own without this nonsense,' another person said.

As of Sunday, 12 April, Elyanna had not publicly addressed the controversy.