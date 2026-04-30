What should have been a routine pre-season build-up for Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown has spiralled into a frightening ordeal involving professional security details and threats against her life. The WNBA star has been thrust into the centre of a celebrity breakup she had nothing to do with, after being falsely identified as the 'third party' in the high-profile split between Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and global rap icon Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite having no involvement in the former couple's relationship, Brown has been forced to take drastic measures to safeguard her own safety and that of her family. The situation lays bare the speed at which unverified social media rumours can mutate into real-world harassment and credible threats.

Lexie Brown Forced to Hire Private Security

Read more 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama

In a candid interview with Fox News Digital, Lexie Brown revealed the terrifying extent of the backlash she has faced after being dragged to the 'WAP' singer's split from the NBA superstar, Thompson. The athlete confirmed that the level of hostility reached a point where she could no longer travel safely without professional protection.

'I've had to hire security to travel with me places. So it got to a point where, I was just scared for myself,' Brown stated.

She detailed receiving death threats and comments targeting her health, with the harassment quickly extending to her family members. Brown expressed deep frustration over the silence from both Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, noting that both parties were aware she was not involved.

'I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claim that this is 100% false,' she added, calling out the pair for allowing her name to be dragged through a scandal they knew was a lie.

Brown was clearly disappointed by the exes' lack of action to clear her name. While she personally knew Thompson and considered him a friend because they both played basketball, she admitted she didn't know Megan at all.

'So for them to just allow me to get dragged, for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud for, I don't know, it seems like three, three, four days now, knowing 100%, what was being said was false, that surely somebody would step in and say, no, this is a lie. Please point your fingers somewhere else or don't point them at all, but don't point them at Lexi,' she added.

WNBA player Lexie Brown speaks out saying she has received death threats after rumors spread that she had an affair with Klay Thompson amid his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/5WDNKThzr8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 30, 2026

Infidelity Allegations Spark Viral Misidentification

The controversy began when Megan Thee Stallion shared a scathing post on 25 April, accusing Thompson of infidelity. Shortly after the public blowout, social media sleuths began speculating on the identity of the other woman, eventually focusing on Brown after noticing Thompson had unfollowed her on Instagram.

The cheating scandal gained traction through a comment from an unverified source claiming Thompson had been unfaithful with the WNBA player. The netizen also alleged that Brown opened up to her pals about her romance with Thompson and that the former Golden State Warriors player reportedly told her that his relationship with Megan was 'just for social media.' Brown denied the claim outright.

'I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,' Brown said in a post on Instagram on 26 April, clarifying that she was never involved in the breakup.

Clearly, many are not convinced by her denial, as the vitriol targeting her continues, forcing her to issue another statement in her recent interview.

Twitter User Reveals Klay Thompson was cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with basketball player, Lexie Brown.



They said ügly Klay Thompson was telling her that his relationship with Megan was just PR. pic.twitter.com/0y4EIAqtwC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 25, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Split Amid Infidelity Claims

The controversy began when Megan Thee Stallion called out her now ex-boyfriend, Klay Thompson, for allegedly struggling to be monogamous. In her Instagram Story, Megan accused the NBA star of 'playing house' and having her around his family before admitting he did not know if he could be 'monogamous.'

She later confirmed that she had ended the relationship, stating that 'trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable' for her. The rapper, however, appeared emotional during a recent performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where she reportedly broke down in tears.

While the public has rallied behind the singer, the collateral damage to Brown's reputation and safety remains unaddressed by the principal figures. Thompson has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the infidelity claims or the subsequent harassment of his colleague.