Fans claim Taylor Swift's recent scathing comment alluded to her now-infamous interviews with Ellen DeGeneres.

Taylor Swift's recent tell-all interview had fans dissecting her every statement, whether it's about a previously unaddressed controversy or a veiled clapback to her haters. One of Swift's comments was telling, because it apparently alluded to Swift's interviews with Degeneres.

Did Taylor Swift Just Slam Ellen DeGeneres?

'Criticism has been a huge fuel for me,' Swift told The New York Times. 'It's been a jumping off point, like a creative writing prompt or something. There are so many songs in my career that would not exist. Like 'Blank Space' would not exist if I hadn't had people being like, 'Here's a slideshow of all her boyfriends.''

Fans allege that the last part referred to all the times DeGeneres grilled Swift about her past romances. 'Some of the songs on here, uh, all of the songs on here are about boys and love,' The Ellen Show host said in 2008, referring to tracks on Swift's sophomore album, Fearless.

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When Taylor said that some of the songs in the album were indeed about 'a couple of people,' DeGeneres asked if one of them was about Joe Jonas. 'There's one that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately,' Swift confirmed. 'That's an ouch.'

'Now I know the ouch things with you because you've told me you drive by their houses a lot,' DeGeneres quickly replied, in jest. 'You told me you do that to ex-boyfriends. Is that going to happen [with Joe Jonas]?'

Swift rolled with the punches, joking that she couldn't go near Jonas because he has a lot of security guards. 'But you get to write a song,' DeGeneres added, allowing the conversation to shift back to Swift's album.

Taylor Swift's Love Life Was a Recurring Topic on The Ellen Show

DeGeneres continued to touch base with Swift about her love life and ex-boyfriends in subsequent episodes, so much so that fans have since compiled those conversations. Videos of stitched clips showed Swift apparently miffed by DeGeneres' insistent questions.

One X user linked those interviews to Swift's recent statement. 'When she sent this, the first thing I thought of was the Ellen Show incident,' they wrote. Another said, 'End that hag,' referring to DeGeneres.

Another commented, 'I'm glad that Dakota Johnson called this hag out and finally ended the show,' commending the actor for repeatedly correcting DeGeneres in Season 17, Episode 49 of The Ellen Show.

Ellen DeGeneres' Infamous Dakota Johnson Interview

DeGeneres confronted Johnson about not being invited to the latter's 30th birthday party in 2019, to which the actor retorted, 'Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen, you were invited.' DeGeneres insisted her side while Johnson held her ground, leading to an extended and awkward back-and-forth between the two.

Swift mused about writing Blank Space in a 2015 interview with NME. 'Writing that song was a journey,' she recalled. 'It was one of those things where I would be writing lines years before I ended up constructing the song. I'll be going about my daily life and I'll think of like, "Wow, so you only have two real options in relationships, like it's going to be forever or it's going to go down in flames." I'll jot that down in my notes.'

Swift's newest revelation offers fans a new perspective on the song, which she once described as 'a crossword puzzle,' and a 'culmination of all my best lines, one after the other.' The singer had collectively called her detractors 'haters' in her music, in songs like 'Mean,' 'Blank Space,' 'Shake It Off,' and 'Look What You Made Me Do.'