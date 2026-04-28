Erika Kirk has once again sparked rumours that she has moved on from Charlie Kirk just months after the latter was tragically assassinated during a school event in Utah. Shortly after his death, Erika was linked to Vice President JD Vance. Now, the widow is being linked to Fox commentator Lawrence Jones.

Erika and Jones posed for a photo at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. The image was shared online and immediately sparked a discussion that the two could be seeing each other.

Erika Kirk and Lawrence Jones Photographed at White House Dinner

In the photo, Erika's arm is wrapped around Jones' waist. 'Shining bright tonight. So wonderful to have the incredible @MrsErikaKirk and @LawrenceBJones3 this evening. Fox News VIP cocktail party WHCD,' the caption read.

Shortly after the photo was uploaded, online users started spreading conspiracy theories about Erika and Jones' relationship. They insisted that the two are an item. At least one user also alleged that Erika and Jones arrived at the White House dinner together, suggesting they had already met up before the event started.

Shining bright tonight! ✨ So wonderful to have the incredible @MrsErikaKirk and @LawrenceBJones3 this evening ❤️🤩



Fox News VIP cocktail party WHCD pic.twitter.com/hKtneHZfc2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2026

Debunking the Dating Rumours

Following online speculation, some users immediately came to Erika's defence to say that she is not dating Jones. Others pointed out that Erika's husband has only been dead for less than a year.

They are losing it seeing Erika Kirk taking a pic with Lawrence B. Jones.

Remember, you’re always Black first pic.twitter.com/KQCcL5ojyK — The Evolved Man (@TheEvolvedMan01) April 27, 2026

'They are losing it seeing Erika Kirk taking a pic with Lawrence B. Jones. Remember, you're always Black first,' one person wrote.

Erika Kirk Doesn’t have a new boyfriend. That’s another lie. She takes a pic with Lawrence Jones from Fox, and POS’ claim he’s her boyfriend?! Because you’re stupid, childish, and cruel..

Lawrence Donalds: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pbZPKX6fXo — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) April 27, 2026

'Erika Kirk Doesn't have a new boyfriend. That's another lie. She takes a pic with Lawrence Jones from Fox, and POS' claim he's her boyfriend?! Because you're stupid, childish, and cruel...' one person wrote.

There are so many people addicted to conspiracy theories. The leftists say last night was staged. The far right says it was a psy op. People are angry Erika Kirk was crying, others are making up a story that she’s dating Lawrence Jones because she took a picture with him. The… — Star Spangled Kyle (@starspanglekyle) April 27, 2026

'There are so many people addicted to conspiracy theories. The leftists say last night was staged. The far right says it was a psy op. People are angry Erika Kirk was crying, others are making up a story that she's dating Lawrence Jones because she took a picture with him. The Israel deranged believe an AI photo of the shooter wearing an IDF sweatshirt. They're all retards,' another person commented.

Erika Kirk Linked to JD Vance, 'Mystery Man'

Read more Erika Kirk Receives Public's Support After Being Wrongfully Linked to JD Vance at White House Correspondents' Dinner Erika Kirk Receives Public's Support After Being Wrongfully Linked to JD Vance at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Months before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Erika was also linked to Vance. The rumours started after the two were photographed hugging each other at an event. For context, Erika hugged Vance after she gave a speech following Charlie's death. As someone who is a touchy‑feely person, Erika placed her hand on the back of Vance's head, and some users claimed the gesture is not typically shared between friends.

After the dating rumours between Kirk and Vance died down, the widow found herself at the centre of new conspiracy theories. In March, rumours alleged that she had moved on from Charlie and was quietly dating someone new, though no name was attached to the claim.

Neither Erika Kirk nor Lawrence Jones has issued a statement on the dating rumours as of publication. The photograph that sparked the latest speculation was posted by an official Fox News account to its social media channels after the WHCD events concluded.