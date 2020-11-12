Bindi Irwin has achieved another milestone in her pregnancy journey. The conservationist is halfway through her pregnancy and she has given her fans a new update about her baby girl on the way.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" winner took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with her fans a photo of herself as she completed 20 weeks of her pregnancy. The adorable picture shows Bindi cuddling her husband Chandler Powell, who is holding a flashcard that reads 20 weeks.

The 22-year-old daughter of legendary late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin and his conservationist wife Terri Irwin revealed that their dear daughter is "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. ðŸ’— The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless. pic.twitter.com/ukeFLyRblT — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 11, 2020

"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless," Bindi wrote.

The pair is posing in a zoo standing in front of two emus.

Her fans showered lots of love to the family in the comments section.

"So happy for the both of you," said one.

"That would have to be the cutest photo ever," said another.

Many new pregnant moms also responded to her picture.

"Yay bindi!!! I'm 28 weeks tomorrow!!!! Our babies can be siblings!!," said one mommy.

The pregnancy update comes two weeks after her last update when she shared with her fans that her baby bump is getting bigger. In her post, she revealed that they were "getting close to the halfway point."

"Baby bump is getting bigger! We're getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what's happening!" "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star wrote.

Bindi made her pregnancy announcement in August. She shared a photo of a sonogram with the world revealed that she and her husband is expecting their first child in the year 2021.