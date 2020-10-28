Bindi Irwin is keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy journey. She recently shared a picture showing off her "growing baby bump."

The television star took to Twitter on Wednesday to post her latest picture with her baby bump. The pair is posing in a forest dressed in forest uniform and surrounded by giraffes.

"Baby bump is getting bigger," she shared with her fans on the social media account.

She even revealed that they are almost halfway through her pregnancy.

"We're getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what's happening!" the Australian documentary television series host wrote.

"I'm so happy for you, Bindi!! God bless you and your baby. take care," one user wrote.

"So exciting! You're looking so beautiful and well Bindi," said another.

"What a beautiful family" another one wrote.

The daughter of the legendary television personality and environmentalist Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy in August.

On her Instagram account, she posted an adorable picture with her husband Chandler Powell, and declared "Baby Wildlife Warrior is due in 2021."

A few days later, she even shared an image of her sonogram and revealed the gender. Posing in a forest with her husband and a tortoise and revealed that they are welcoming a daughter.

Meanwhile, Bindi has sent a "shout out" to her younger brother in another tweet. She thinks Robert Irwin will make the best uncle to her baby girl.

Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isnâ€™t â€˜littleâ€™ any more) for being such an incredible friend. Youâ€™re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you. pic.twitter.com/a03hz8U4xg — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 25, 2020

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn't 'little' anymore) for being such an incredible friend. You're always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you," she wrote to her brother, who responded with "Love you Bindi!"

Bindi is the daughter of iconic conservationists Terri and Steve Irwin. Like her parents, Bindi is also an environmentalist and the now the owner of the Austalia zoo. However, she is popular for winning "Dancing With the Stars" season 21. She married Chander Powell, an American professional wakeboarder in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25, this year.