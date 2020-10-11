Bindi Irwin shared an exciting update about her baby girl on the way with her followers. The conservationist said her baby is now the "same size as a mountain pygmy-possum."

Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of her cradling her baby bump. "My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around. She's now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!" the 22-year-old captioned the picture.

Steve and Terri Irwin's daughter is expecting her first child with husband Chander Powell. "She's already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl," Powell, 23, commented on his wife's post.

"Crikey! It's the Irwins" star last gave her fans an update about her pregnancy in September. Bindi revealed that she and her husband are expecting a girl and that the baby is already the size as a "hatchling Aldabra tortoise."

"Baby girl, you are our world," Irwin captioned on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself and Powell smiling with a sonogram while being surrounded by pink flowers and hugging a giant tortoise.

The excited father-to-be also took to his Instagram writing: "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

Bindi announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband in August.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Bindi wrote.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the Australia Zoo on March 25.