Nintendo has lately been away from the news as the gaming industry focuses on the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch this week. So far, there are no signs to indicate that a new version of the Switch is under development. Although rumours suggest otherwise, it seems the owners are stuck with the same hardware this holiday season. Before Black Friday deals are available, Amazon is already offering discounts for various games and accessories.

Gamers who regularly browse through the Nintendo Switch Online Shop can often stumble upon substantial price cuts on digital copies of trending titles. Amazon's promotion, on the other hand, is for physical cartridges and a Pro Controller, reports Engadget. This might seem like a caveat for players who prefer not to regularly swap out games, but the prices are certainly worth considering.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' - $50

This is Nintendo's bestselling game earlier this year and provided players with a virtual escape in the early days of the pandemic. It is the latest entry in the long-running life simulation franchise which takes gamers to a deserted island which they can develop into a paradise. The customisation options and multiplayer features add to its charm and replay value.

'BioShock: The Collection' - $25

As the name suggests, it is a bundle that includes three award-winning first-person shooters: "BioShock," "BioShock 2," and "BioShock Infinite." The first two instalments take players down the underwater metropolis called Rapture, while the third entry introduces players to a sky-bound steampunk-inspired city of Columbia. Gamers will have accesses to various weapons and abilities that they can use to take down enemies in an action-packed combat.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $59

What makes the Nintendo Switch unique aside from its hybrid configuration are the Joy-Cons. However, some players find them too small for their hands and would rather use a regular gamepad. This is where the Switch Pro Controller shines as it is more comfortable to use for long periods of gameplay. The traditional form factor also helps with games that require more precision.

Other items on sale

Aside from the aforementioned three on Amazon, consumers can also purchase several other titles at their lowest prices to date. "Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age" ($25), "Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch" ($26), "The Outer Worlds" ($30), and "XCOM 2 Collection" ($25). There might be more deals in the coming days, but Nintendo Switch owners who want to shop early have these to choose from.