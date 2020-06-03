The Queen's Commonwealth Trust has expressed its solidarity towards the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which has gained momentum after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which is overseen by Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, shared a series of tweets in support of the movement happening across the United States and other parts of the world. The trust encouraged individuals to continue to speak out against injustices and noted that the youth are vital components of bringing in change across America.

"Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one," the organisation wrote in a tweet.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust is a "growing network of young changemakers across the Commonwealth," which provides "a platform where smart ideas and insights are shared, to show that change can be brought about by anyone, anywhere." Prince Harry is the president of the Commonwealth Trust, while his wife Meghan Markle was appointed vice president of the organisation last year.

Several other British royals have also openly sided with the Black Lives Matter moment. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared a black square on her Twitter account to join the call of Blackout Tuesday. Her daughter, Princess Eugenie, also added a black square to the Instagram account of her charity The Anti Slavery Collective.

Meanwhile, a video of Meghan Markle has resurfaced on the internet, in which the former American actress openly talks about racial abuse and her own experience with it as a person of colour, reports Hello. In the video which was a part of a campaign in 2012, the "Suits" alum said: "My name's Meghan Markle and I'm here because I think it's a really important campaign to be a part of. For me, I think it really hits a personal note."

The 38-year-old, who can be seen wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words: 'I won't stand for racism' in the video, further said: "I'm bi-racial, most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way."

The royal, who welcomed her son Archie Harrison with husband Harry last year, also said that she hopes people are more open-minded by the time she has children.