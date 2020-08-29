"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," Chadwick Boseman's family's part statement reads on Instagram.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.â£ â£ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. â£ â£ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsonâ€™s Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. â£ â£ It was the honor of his career to bring King Tâ€™Challa to life in Black Panther. â£ â£ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. â£ â£ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. â£ â£ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Boseman made his debut with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward as a couple on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in January 2019. They made their final public appearance together at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

The star's "Avengers" co-stars paid tribute to him after the shocking news of their friend's death. Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the first to comment on Twitter.

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo, 52, wrote.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Chris Evans who played Captain America in the MCU tweeted. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

â€œIt was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many donâ€™t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! Weâ€™d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young manâ€™s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...â€thou arenâ€™t not dead but flown afar...â€. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.â€ #WakandaForever

Boseman's onscreen mother from "Black Panther" Angela Bassett also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Brie Larson from "Captain Marvel" posted a picture of herself and Boseman together alongside a statement. The two were poised to lead Disney's next phase of Marvel movies with their newly introduced characters.

"My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Others stars who paid tributes to Boseman include Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Jordan Peele, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Josh Gad, John Legend, Rosario Dawson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth MacFarlane.