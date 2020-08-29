"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," Chadwick Boseman's family's part statement reads on Instagram.

Boseman made his debut with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward as a couple on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in January 2019. They made their final public appearance together at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

The star's "Avengers" co-stars paid tribute to him after the shocking news of their friend's death. Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the first to comment on Twitter.

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo, 52, wrote.

Iâ€™m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. Iâ€™m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, KingðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

"I'm absolutely devastated," Chris Evans who played Captain America in the MCU tweeted. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Boseman's onscreen mother from "Black Panther" Angela Bassett also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Brie Larson from "Captain Marvel" posted a picture of herself and Boseman together alongside a statement. The two were poised to lead Disney's next phase of Marvel movies with their newly introduced characters.

My prayers go out to Chadwickâ€™s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

"My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Others stars who paid tributes to Boseman include Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Jordan Peele, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Josh Gad, John Legend, Rosario Dawson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth MacFarlane.