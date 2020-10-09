Blake Jenner has finally responded to the abuse allegations by ex-wife Melissa Benoist. In his lengthy statement on social media, he admitted the relationship was "toxic" and he experienced similar physical abuse.

On Thursday, the "Glee" actor took to his Instagram account to share a six-page long statement about his marriage to Melissa Benoist. This happened nearly a year after Benoist made her claims in a 14-minute video that she posted on her Instagram. Though she refrained from taking Blake Jenner's name publicly, it was understood that she was referencing to her husband. Now, he has taken complete responsibility for the pain he inflicted on the "Supergirl" star.

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically," the actor wrote in the lengthy post.

He goes on to express his regret for his actions. "It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. If I could do anything to take it back, I would," he added.

In addition, the "American Animals" actor goes on to claim that the abuse was "inflicted from both ends."

"Without absolving myself of any responsibility, it is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends ... I have thought long and hard about whether or not to speak out about the pain that was inflicted onto me throughout the course of this relationship by my former partner; and I have come to the conclusion that yes, it is important for me to do so," he wrote.

Jenner and Benoist met each other during their "Glee" stint. In 2013, they announced their engagement, and 2015 they confirmed being married. Benoist claimed that they were married for much longer than people knew. In 2016, she filed for divorce from Jenner citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalised in the year 2017.

Meanwhile, in the statement the-28-year-old actor confirms the phone incident that Benoist described in her Instagram video. "The impact tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose," Benoist said in the video a year ago. "My left eye swelled shut. I had a fat lip ... Something inside of me broke, this was too far."

Benoist married her "Supergirl" co-star Chris Wood in September 2019. The couple is now expecting their first child together.