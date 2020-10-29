Blake Shelton is so eager to marry his fiancee Gwen Stefani that he might not even wait for this year to be over.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Blake Shelton wants to marry Gwen Stefani "very soon" after she said "yes please" to his proposal. A source told the outlet: "Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon. Don't be surprised if it happens by the end of the year."

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement through their Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday. Alongside a picture of herself flashing the new ring on her finger while kissing her fiance, Stefani wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! gx."

The country crooner reportedly had the ring custom-designed. Brilliant Earth's Kathryn Money told the outlet that the rock on Stefani's finger seemingly features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band. She estimates that this would put the ring's cost above $500,000 (£3,84,702), depending on the quality of the stone.

Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut told E! News that the ring "looks like a huge round brilliant." She explained: "The diamond takes up her entire finger, so I am guessing anywhere from 5-7ct+. Well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com noted that the "Rich Girl" singer's ring "looks to be white gold or platinum with a center stone approximately 6-8 carats."

Shelton and Stefani started dating after meeting on the sets of "The Voice" in 2015. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016.

Stefani and Rossdale co-parent their three children -- sons Kingston James, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, eleven, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, six. The songstress and her sons isolated with Shelton at his country home in Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us Weekly that the "God's Country" singer asked for Stefani's dad Dennis Stefani's blessings before getting down on one knee to propose. The insider added that it meant a lot to Stefani that the 44-year-old was "so traditional about it."