As the global COVID-19 pandemic remains uncontrolled, the tech and gaming industry has evidently been affected. Most of the biggest events scheduled for 2020 have either been cancelled or moved online to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. A few months back, some organisers announced that their shows will continue despite the health risks with precautionary measures in place. However, healthcare officials have enforced social distancing and isolation, which eventually led to their cancellations. Now, Blizzard Entertainment finally confirms that BlizzCon 2020 is no longer happening.

Aside from the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), BlizzCon is among the most highly anticipated gaming-related events every year. In 2019, the game studio was criticised for its actions that led to the Blitzchung controversy. This prompted fans and the gaming industry to boycott its products and services. It came to a point wherein analysts speculated that the company will be forced to cancel BlizzCon 2019 amid protests.

Nevertheless, the show continued and opened with an apology from Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack. Several new installments and expansions made their debut during the expo. These included: "Overwatch 2," "Diablo IV," "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands," "Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons," and more. Last month, the company and its organisers were still discussing the best course of action regarding BlizzCon 2020, as reported by Engadget.

BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith stated in a blog post: "Ultimately, after considering our options, we've come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year." On the other hand, others are hopeful that an online-only presentation much like Apple's WWDC20 might take place, but sources claim there are no signs that it would be possible "until early 2021."

Aside from new game announcements, BlizzCon 2020 would have been the venue for high-profile esports events showcasing games by Blizzard Entertainment. Back in March, the coronavirus health crisis forced the Overwatch League to move the remaining matches of its regular season to an online-only platform. Teams apparently still play together but are housed within their respective training facilities. It remains to be seen what other changes are in store until the pandemic ends.