Those who have played the original game are now starting to wonder when its developer will announce the "Bloodborne 2" release date. Understandably, they are starting to get worried since it has already been six years since the release of "Bloodborne" and they're still left with many questions that only a sequel could answer.

'Bloodborne' overview

Released in 2015, "Bloodborne" is a role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony. Its plot centres on Hunter as he tries to uncover the truth behind the source of a blood-borne illness that plagued the citizens of the city of Yharnam.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive game combined horror themes from other FromSoftware games and incorporated them into its faux Victorian setting. Its gameplay is a bit on the aggressive side as players are always just seconds away from some sort of danger. However, it also quickly gained new fans who have been waiting since then for a "Bloodborne 2" release or, at least, an announcement of its development.

What is Sony's position on the possibility of a 'Bloodborne 2' game?

Speculations about a potential "Bloodborne 2" announcement started once more when the "Bloodborne" server was down for maintenance on August 31. However, a week has passed since then, but no such announcement has been made by either the developer or its publisher.

"Sony has never expressed its position on Bloodborne 2 – not even a tease," PlayStationLifestyle.net wrote. "The only thing we heard was the company stating that Bloodborne had exceeded sales expectations back in 2015. The last reported sales figure stood at over two million copies sold by September 2015, following which there has been no official update."

Meanwhile, developer FromSoftware clarified that as the IP owner, it's up to Sony to greenlight a sequel. Unfortunately for fans, Sony has opted to stay silent on the issue, so there's not much to go on except for the occasional rumours and speculations.

Interesting 'Bloodborne 2' rumours and speculations

However, some interesting "Bloodborne 2" reports say that the game is already in the works. For instance, OMGGamer reported that it was already being developed with a planned release this year, but the pandemic messed up the schedule, and it would take some time before it hit the markets.

"As per the experts, the Bloodborne 2 Release Date will be in 2022, later there was an expectation about the release date announcement in 2019, which never happened," the publication wrote. "But one publisher also commented that 'as we know the game is still under development game and due to coronavirus crises all over the world game will not going to launch in 2022, it will take more time to hit the market."

Similarly, Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware, appeared to have given hints about the game. "Okay, yes. Actually, this is exactly the conversation that my team and I had," the FromSoftware exec said, according to Nilsen Report.

"It's the kind of conversation we keep during development because there are Easter eggs … However … The Easter egg in itself is not indicative that we are going to launch Bloodborne 2. I'm not in a position to talk about a possible release of Bloodborne 2. However, we love Bloodborne; that's why this easter egg has aroused so much curiosity. But, I repeat, it's not a Bloodborne 2 notice. It's just something that we explored among ourselves because we love Bloodborne," Miyazaki added.