A federal judge has finalised a $425 million (£314.8 million) settlement with Capital One, meaning millions of current and former customers could soon receive cash payouts for missed interest on savings accounts. The ruling, handed down this week, allows automatic payments to begin for eligible holders of the bank's 360 Savings product in a class action settlement.

Those who maintained an account at any point between 18 September 2019 and 16 June 2025 qualify, with the amount depending on their balance history and time held.

Background of the Capital One Savings Dispute

The case stemmed from complaints that the US bank froze rates on older 360 Savings accounts at around 0.3 per cent even as market rates rose sharply. Meanwhile, new customers opening 360 Performance Savings accounts benefited from rates as high as 4.3 per cent or more.

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Capital One has maintained it did nothing wrong but has agreed to the payout fund plus ongoing rate parity for remaining accounts. The new settlement followed input from state attorneys general and cleared the way for distribution.

The settlement addresses allegations that Capital One steered savers into lower-yielding 360 Savings accounts while promoting higher rates on its 360 Performance Savings option. Customers have claimed they were short-changed by billions in potential earnings over several years.

Who Qualifies and How Payouts are Calculated

Eligibility is straightforward: anyone who held or holds a 360 Savings account in the specified period, including joint holders. Those with only 360 Performance Savings accounts are excluded. Payouts are calculated as the difference between what the account would have earned at the Performance rate and what it actually received over the period.

Importantly, no claim form is required for the core payment. Customers will receive their share automatically, either by cheque to their last known address or via electronic transfer if they previously opted in.

On social media, finance influencers have been reminding people not to overlook the opportunity. One Instagram creator posted: 'if you had a capital one 360 savings account during that window, whether or not it is still open or closed, you are eligible for benefits.' The post urged account holders to verify their status and consider closing older accounts for potentially larger one-time payments.

How Customers can Receive Their Money

With the judge's approval now in place, distribution is set to start within the next one to two months. Those who want electronic payments rather than a cheque are encouraged to visit the official settlement website using details from any prior notice. Deadlines for opting into electronic transfers or updating contact information have passed, but the automatic process will handle most cases.

Account holders who still maintain open 360 Savings accounts will also benefit from the new equalised interest rates going forward, providing a lasting boost beyond the one-off cash payment.

As the first payments begin to land, the focus shifts to ensuring every eligible customer is aware of their entitlement under the Capital One $425 million settlement. Checking statements or the dedicated litigation site remains the simplest way to confirm details and prepare for what could be a welcome addition to household finances.