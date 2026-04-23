Millions of savers are set for an unexpected windfall as a multi-million-pound settlement against Capital One reaches its final stage.

US District Judge David Novak, on Monday, 20 April 2026, officially approved a revised £315 million ($425 million) class action settlement.

The Capital One 360 Savings lawsuit alleged that the banking giant engaged in bait-and-switch tactics by launching a new 'Performance' product with higher interest rates while leaving existing customers in an 'inferior' account.

While the bank denies any wrongdoing, the court-ordered payout is now a reality. For eligible customers, this is a 'set and forget' victory—no claim forms are required for the vast majority of participants.

The lawsuit claimed Capital One quietly substituted the 360 Savings account, which offered a 1 per cent APY in 2019, with the superior 360 Performance Savings account at 1.9 per cent APY without informing customers.

'Capital One left all existing customers in the inferior 360 Savings account, and never informed them that 360 Performance Savings was a new, different product paying a higher interest rate,' Wolf Popper LLP claimed.

Capital One Settles Class Action Lawsuit

'The lawsuit alleged that Capital One acted deceptively regarding the marketing and payment of interest on its 360 Savings account product,' the law firm explained in a press release. The 360 Savings account had been advertised as Capital One's 'high interest' option for 6 years, until it was removed from the official website's offerings in 2019.

Judge David Novak of the Eastern District of Virginia finalised the settlement on Monday, superseding a previous settlement proposal of less than £222 million ($300 million) after federal prosecutors objected. Capital One has denied any wrongdoing, and the court has not ruled that the bank acted improperly, according to the Independent.

How Can Eligible Customers Claim Payouts?

The approved settlement also required Capital One to align interest rates across its 360 Savings and 360 Performance Savings accounts going forward. Certain current and former account holders qualify for the windfall without filing a claim, as payments are automatically made to primary account holders.

Read more Capital One $425 Million Settlement: How Eligible Customers Can Receive Their Payout Capital One $425 Million Settlement: How Eligible Customers Can Receive Their Payout

Customers who preferred to sue Capital One separately were offered an 'opt out' alternative until 30 March. 'This is the only option that allows you to separately sue Capital One at your own expense for the same or similar legal claims released by this settlement,' the company's settlement page stated. 'However, if you opt out, you will receive no payment from the Settlement Fund.'

The electronic payment option expired in March, leaving mailed checks as the default method for qualifying recipients. Eligible customers who held Capital One 360 Savings accounts from 18 September 2019 to 16 June 2025 will automatically receive checks in the mail to their last known address if the payment exceeds £3.70 ($5). If the payment is less than £3.70, only those who opted for electronic payments will receive their money.

How Are the Payouts Calculated?

Each payout amounts to the extra interest a 360 Savings account holder would have earned, based on the higher rate the 360 Performance Savings product offered during the applicable period. The remaining settlement amount will be used to cover legal fees and administrative costs, and any remaining funds will be distributed among all eligible customers.

Judge Novak approved the settlement on 20 April, barring any legal appeals. 360 Savings account holders can expect their payments to be sent on or before 21 July 2026.