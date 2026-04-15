A $135 million (£99.52 million) Google Android class action settlement could result in payments for millions of users across the United States, following allegations that Android devices transmitted user data to Google without permission.

The case, which centres on claims of background data transfers occurring even when devices were not actively in use, has drawn widespread attention due to the scale of potential eligibility and the uncertainty over individual payouts. Google has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case to avoid the costs and uncertainty of a trial.

Read more $135 Million Google Settlement: Did Your Android Phone Use Cellular Data in the Background? You May Qualify For Payout $135 Million Google Settlement: Did Your Android Phone Use Cellular Data in the Background? You May Qualify For Payout

Background to the Case

The settlement stems from a 2020 class action lawsuit accusing Google of collecting and transferring information from Android mobile devices without proper user consent. The plaintiffs alleged that certain data transmissions occurred in the background, even when users were not actively engaging with their devices or had limited activity enabled.

Google has consistently denied the allegations, stating that the settlement does not represent an admission of liability. According to the settlement information, both sides agreed to resolve the dispute to avoid prolonged litigation and associated legal costs.

Who Is Eligible for the $135 Million Payout

Eligibility for the $135 million (£99.52 million) Google Android settlement includes individuals who used an Android mobile device and accessed the internet via cellular networks between 12 November 2017 and the present. The settlement is expected to cover approximately 100 million potential class members, according to People.

Users who fall within this timeframe are generally included automatically unless they choose to opt out.

Many eligible individuals may have already received a notice by email or post containing a notice ID and confirmation code, which are required to submit a claim or select a payment method.

How Much Each Claimant Could Receive

At present, the exact amount each eligible claimant will receive has not been determined. The total settlement fund of $135 million (£99.52 million) will be distributed after deducting administrative costs, taxes, legal fees, and other court-approved expenses.

Because the number of eligible participants is large, estimated at around 100 million users, individual payments are expected to vary and may be relatively small. The final payout per person will depend on the number of valid claims submitted and the outcome of the court approval process.

The settlement website states that all eligible participants who do not opt out will receive a payment once the process is finalised, although the precise value remains unclear until distribution calculations are completed.

How to File a Claim for the Google Android Settlement

Eligible users must follow the claims process outlined in the settlement notice. This includes entering a notice ID and confirmation code if one has been received. Claimants are also required to select a payment method through the official settlement portal in order to receive funds.

Failure to complete the payment selection process may result in delays or the risk of not receiving a payout. Users who are unsure about their eligibility can contact the settlement helpline at 1-844-655-4255 for verification and assistance.

Key Deadlines and Court Approval Timeline

A final approval hearing for the $135 million (£99.52 million) Google Android settlement is scheduled for 23 June. Payments will only be issued after the court grants final approval and all administrative processes, including costs and fees, have been finalised.

Until then, the settlement remains subject to court oversight, and no payments will be distributed until the approval process is completed.

Opting Out of the Settlement and Legal Rights

Individuals who choose to exclude themselves from the settlement will not receive any payment. However, opting out preserves the right to bring separate legal action against Google over similar claims.

Those who remain within the settlement class waive their ability to pursue independent lawsuits related to the allegations covered by the agreement.