Google has struck a $135 million (£100.5 million) settlement over claims its Android operating system used customers' cellular data in the background without their permission. The federal class action lawsuit accused Google of allowing background data transfers on Android phones even when devices were idle.

Preliminary court approval has been granted and millions of US users could qualify for payouts if the deal is finalised next month. Anyone who used an Android phone with a cellular plan since November 2017 may be eligible, except California residents covered by a separate action.

What Was the Case About

The lawsuit alleged Google's software sent information to its servers over cellular networks without user consent, even with Wi-Fi available. Plaintiffs argued the transfers happened in the background when phones were locked and apps closed, leaving owners to pay for data used solely for Google's benefit.

The claims covered a wide range of system-level data transfers that occurred automatically and without any visible indication to the user. Google denies any wrongdoing but settled to resolve the matter, which also requires updates to Android's background data disclosures.

This approach avoids a lengthy trial and provides some compensation to users while the company maintains its position on the allegations. Court records indicate the issue may have impacted more than 100 million devices since 12 November 2017, reflecting the vast popularity of Android phones worldwide.

Who Can Claim and What to Expect

US residents who used an Android device with cellular data anytime from 12 November 2017 until final approval qualify, barring those in the California case. The class definition is clear and includes natural persons aaonly. Payouts will be pro-rated after fees. Estimates suggest payments could reach up to $100 (£74.50) each, depending on participation numbers.

No claim form is typically required. Users should expect a payment election notice to select their method of payment, whether by cheque, direct deposit or other options. Inaction still binds you to the terms but may delay receipt or result in the payment not being processed efficiently.

A technology commentator recently posted on X about the case, saying Android users could get a recovery payout.

Android users could get a recovery payout of up to $100 each in a proposed settlement Google filed in San Jose, California on Tuesday night. As Reuters reports, the $135 million settlement is for a class action lawsuit claiming that Google collected users’ cellular data without — David of Canada🇨🇦🍁 (@XCanada_X) January 29, 2026

The settlement is non-reversionary, meaning any leftover funds after distribution will not return to Google but will be used for additional payments or other purposes as directed by the court. This is hardly a surprise given the sheer number of Android devices in use and the way background processes have become a standard feature of modern mobile operating systems.

What Happens Next

Key deadlines include 29 May 2026 for exclusion or objections, and 23 June 2026 for the final approval hearing. The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Pacific time in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

If approved, funds will be distributed once appeals are cleared. The process could take several months after final approval, with payments expected to follow shortly thereafter.

As the Google Android cellular data settlement moves closer to resolution, eligible users are encouraged to monitor the official website for their notice and claim instructions. Checking eligibility early could ensure you do not miss out on what amounts to a small but welcome return for past data usage.