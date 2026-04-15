Millions of Android users could be eligible for a payout after Google agreed to a $135 million (around £107 million) settlement over allegations that its mobile software transmitted user data without permission. The case centres on claims that Android devices sent information in the background, even when users were not using their phones.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, alleged that the operating system allowed data transfers over cellular networks without users' knowledge, potentially consuming paid mobile data. Google has rejected the allegations but agreed to settle the case to avoid prolonged legal proceedings, per People.

Read more $135 Million Google Settlement: Did Your Android Phone Use Cellular Data in the Background? You May Qualify For Payout $135 Million Google Settlement: Did Your Android Phone Use Cellular Data in the Background? You May Qualify For Payout

Details of the Settlement

The settlement applies to users in the United States who used an Android device to access the internet via a cellular data plan from 12 November 2017 onwards.

Estimates suggest that tens of millions, potentially up to 100 million, users could qualify for the compensation, depending on how many claims are ultimately processed.

According to the Federal Class Action's website, Google is denying the claims and argues it has not committed any wrongdoing, stating, 'Google denies the claims in this Lawsuit and that it did anything wrong. The Court has not made a determination regarding Plaintiffs' allegations.'

The website states that some users may be excluded from the settlement, including those involved in a separate California case addressing similar claims.

'The Settlement Class includes all natural persons in the United States, who have used mobile devices running the Android operating system to access the internet through cellular data networks operated by mobile carriers at any time from November 12, 2017, to the date this Settlement receives final approval,' it said.

It is worth noting, however, that the class action lawsuit excludes persons who are class members in the case Csupo v. Google LLC, filed under the Santa Clara County Superior Court, and is a similar lawsuit involving residents of California.

Users who are on the fence about being included in the settlement are advised to contact 1-844-655-4255, a toll-free number, or send an email to Info@FederalCellularClassAction.com.

Claim Instructions

Eligible Android users are expected to receive a notice ID and a confirmation code via email, or a notice via mail. This information is used to select a preferred payment method through the official settlement website.

In many cases, users do not need to submit a traditional claim form. Instead, they must confirm how they wish to receive their settlement, which can be through digital payment platforms or bank transfer, according to The New York Post.

Users who do not respond may still receive a payment, but there is a risk it may not be successfully delivered without first confirming details. Any user who reserves the right to file a separate lawsuit and chooses to opt out of the settlement is required to submit a formal request, which may involve providing a notice ID and mailing a signed form before the deadline, which is on the 29th of May.

Google's spokesperson, José Castaneda, said in a statement to the NYP, which was sent via mail, 'We are pleased to resolve this case, which mischaracterised standard industry practices that keep Android safe.'

Castaneda also said they are sending out 'additional disclosures' to offer transparency. 'We're providing additional disclosures to give people more information about how our services work.'