About 6 million Americans who filed claims in the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) antitrust settlement are set to receive payments starting in May 2026, but most of them won't see the windfall they hoped for.

The total settlement fund stands at $2.67 billion (£1.98 billion). After court-approved attorney fees of roughly $667 million (£494 million) and administrative costs of about $100 million (£74 million), only around $1.9 billion (£1.41 billion) remains for distribution. That works out to an average payout of roughly $300 to $333 (£222 to £247) per person, and many claimants will receive significantly less.

Why Most Claimants Won't See $333

The settlement administrator, JND Legal Administration, confirmed that individual payouts will vary widely based on four key factors. These include the total premiums a claimant paid during the covered period, whether their plan was fully insured or self-funded, the total administration fees they paid, and the total number of valid claims submitted.

Someone enrolled in an individual BCBS plan for just a year or two could receive as little as $50 (£37). A family plan holder covered for the full 12-year class period could receive $1,500 (£1,110) or more. Anyone expected to receive $5 (£3.7) or less won't get anything at all, a standard practice in large settlements designed to avoid the cost of processing tiny amounts.

How the Money Will Reach You

Payments will arrive through the method each claimant selected when filing their original claim before the November 2021 deadline. Options include a mailed cheque, an electronic debit card, PayPal, or Venmo.

Those who chose electronic payment methods may be among the first to receive their money. Claimants who originally selected a mailed cheque can still switch to an electronic debit card through a button included in their claim determination notice, which could speed up delivery. Those who forgot their chosen method can contact the administrator at 888-681-1142 or info@BCBSsettlement.com.

What the Lawsuit Was About

The class action, formally known as In re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation MDL 2406, was filed in 2013 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. More than 35 BCBS-affiliated companies were accused of dividing geographic markets and restricting competition, which plaintiffs argued drove up health insurance premiums and limited consumer choice.

BCBS denied the allegations, and the case never went to trial. A settlement was reached in 2020, with final approval granted in August 2022. Claim determination notices began going out in early 2026 after years of appeals and processing delays.

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Who Qualifies and What Comes Next

Only those who held BCBS health insurance between February 2008 and October 2020 and filed a claim before the 5 November 2021 deadline are eligible. Self-funded account holders have a narrower class period running from September 2015 to October 2020.

The filing window closed more than four years ago, and the administrator is no longer accepting new claims. That means millions of people who were eligible but didn't file by the deadline will receive nothing.

The settlement also requires BCBS to make operational changes aimed at increasing competition among its affiliated plans. Combined with a separate $2.8 billion (£2.08 billion) provider settlement that received final approval in August 2025, the total BCBS antitrust resolution exceeds $5.47 billion (£4.06 billion), making it one of the largest in US healthcare history.

For those still waiting, the administrator confirmed that payments will roll out in phases. The first wave begins this May.