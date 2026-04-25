The controversy surrounding Calley Means, a senior aide to Robert F Kennedy Jr, has ignited a broader debate about ethics and influence within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), particularly as the Trump administration pushes sweeping healthcare reforms. Documents from an ethics office within HHS show Means held between $25 million and $50 million (approximately £19 million to £37 million) in Truemed shares through November 2025, while continuing to serve as the company's president.

Means founded Truemed, a company marketing HSA-eligible wellness products, while simultaneously advising on the federal policies that govern them.

A White House Beginning and Policy Roots

Calley Means' career in public service began early, with a White House internship in 2005 that laid the foundation for his trajectory in politics and policy. He later held analytical roles at the Heritage Foundation and consulting positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, gaining experience in governance and strategic advisory work.

Before turning to public health advocacy, Means worked as a corporate consultant for the food and pharmaceutical industries, advising companies seeking to defeat public health legislation including sugar tax proposals. He has since spoken openly about this period, describing it as a catalyst for his subsequent health reform advocacy.

Political Campaigns and Strategic Influence

Means contributed to John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, marking his deeper involvement in national politics. He later held senior roles at firms such as Edelman and Mercury, where he specialised in political communications and public affairs strategy.

This blend of political and corporate experience positioned Means as a figure capable of navigating both policymaking and business interests — an intersection now central to the ongoing controversy.

Entrepreneurial Ventures and Truemed's Rise

Beyond politics, Means has built a profile as an entrepreneur. He co-founded Anomalie, a custom bridalwear company later acquired by David's Bridal, demonstrating his ability to scale consumer-focused businesses.

In 2022, he launched Truemed, designed to expand the use of HSAs for wellness products such as saunas and specialised apparel. The company's model capitalises on regulatory frameworks that determine which health-related purchases qualify for tax-advantaged spending, placing it at the heart of policy discussions.

It is this connection — between policy influence and private enterprise — that has triggered the current scrutiny.

A Vocal Advocate for 'Make America Healthy Again'

Means has emerged as a prominent advocate for the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) agenda aligned with Kennedy's policy vision. He has been outspoken on issues such as chronic disease prevention, nutrition reform and reducing reliance on processed foods.

He also co-authored early frameworks tied to the MAHA movement and gained wider recognition for criticising systemic issues within the US healthcare industry. His messaging often echoes Kennedy's emphasis on preventive health and regulatory overhaul, reinforcing his role as both a policy adviser and ideological ally.

The Conflict of Interest Controversy Explained

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The central issue revolves around Means' financial stake in Truemed during his time advising HHS. Documents obtained by The New York Times from an ethics office within HHS show he held between $25 million and $50 million (approximately £19 million to £37 million) in Truemed shares through November 2025, while continuing to serve as the company's president.

Senator Adam Schiff and Representative Jake Auchincloss wrote to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and HHS Secretary Kennedy in November 2025, raising concerns that Truemed had 'benefited greatly' from MAHA policies, including the expansion of HSA-eligible products. The letter stated that recently enacted HHS policies had 'conveniently ended up in windfalls for people in MAHA's inner circle like Mr Means.'

Means has strongly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, he said: 'When I was asked to serve as an S.G.E., I worked to support wins like removing food dyes and flipping the food pyramid — never touching H.S.A. policy.' He added that he divested his shares upon taking a full-time role: 'When asked to join full time, I fully divested shares from the thriving company and nonprofit I built to incentivise healthier food.' White House spokesperson Kush Desai said separately that Means 'complies with all ethics and conflict of interest requirements' and plays 'no role' in HSA policymaking.

Transition to Full-Time Government Role

Means initially served as a special government employee from March 2025, a designation that permitted him to retain his Truemed stake but barred him from directly participating in policymaking that could affect his financial interests. He transitioned to a full-time HHS position in November 2025, at which point he was required to submit full financial disclosures and divest his holdings.

The Schiff/Auchincloss letter noted that HHS Secretary Kennedy had declined to offer any assurances about Means' conduct when questioned during congressional testimony in June 2025, and that similar requests to the administration regarding special government employee ethics compliance had gone unanswered.

Means remains in his full-time role at HHS. The HHS ethics office documents cited by The New York Times have not been publicly released in full. Truemed has not issued a public statement on the allegations. The administration has not publicly responded to the Schiff/Auchincloss letter.