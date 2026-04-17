Trader Joe's has agreed to a $7.4 million (£5.4 million) class action settlement following allegations that some of its receipts displayed too many digits of customers' debit and credit card numbers, potentially breaching federal consumer protection law.

Shoppers who meet the eligibility criteria could receive an estimated payout of about $102.45 (£75.80), but must act before the 9 June 2026 filing deadline.

The case centres on claims that printed receipts may have exposed sensitive financial information in violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transaction Act (FACTA), raising concerns over privacy and identity theft risks.

Settlement Details and Alleged FACTA Breach

The lawsuit alleges that Trader Joe's violated FACTA by printing receipts that showed more digits of customers' payment card numbers than legally permitted. Under federal rules, businesses are generally restricted from displaying more than the last five digits of a credit or debit card number on transaction receipts.

According to the complaint, plaintiff Brian Keim made a purchase at a Trader Joe's store in Palm Beach, Florida, in July 2019 and later discovered that his receipt displayed the first six and last four digits of his card number.

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The lawsuit argues that this disclosure could expose consumers to unnecessary privacy risks, even if no additional personal data such as names or addresses were included.

FACTA is designed to reduce the risk of identity theft by limiting the amount of financial information printed on receipts and other consumer documents.

Who Is Eligible for the Settlement Payout

Eligibility for the Trader Joe's settlement applies to customers who used a credit or debit card at a Trader Joe's store between 5 March 2019 and 19 July 2019 and received a receipt displaying the first six and last four digits of their card number.

Some consumers may have already been contacted directly by the settlement administrator through email or postcard. These notifications are based on transaction records from payment processing systems that identified potentially affected customers.

Those who are unsure of their eligibility can check the official settlement website or contact the settlement hotline for confirmation. The eligibility criteria are narrowly defined, meaning only customers whose receipts matched the disputed format within the specific timeframe may qualify.

Settlement Amount and Estimated $102 Payout Explained

The settlement fund totals $7.4 million (£5.4 million) and will be distributed among all approved claimants after administrative costs and legal fees are deducted. Based on current estimates, eligible participants could receive approximately $102.45 (£75.80) each.

However, the final payout amount may vary depending on the total number of valid claims submitted. If fewer customers file claims, individual payments could be higher, while a larger pool of claimants may reduce the final amount per person.

The settlement does not guarantee a fixed payment and is dependent on court approval and the claims verification process.

Trader Joe's Response and Settlement Terms

Trader Joe's has denied the allegations and any wrongdoing in connection with the case. The company stated that not all stores used receipt systems that printed the disputed card number format and that only a limited number of transactions were affected.

Despite denying liability, Trader Joe's agreed to settle the case to avoid further litigation costs and uncertainty. The settlement allows the company to resolve the claims without admitting fault.

According to the settlement terms, Trader Joe's will be required to fund the settlement within 10 business days after final approval is granted by the court.

How to File a Settlement Claim Before the Deadline

Eligible customers must submit a Settlement Claim Form by 9 June 2026 to receive a payment. Claims can be filed online through the official settlement website or by mail to the settlement administrator in Los Angeles.

Individuals who received a Class ID number can also submit their claim using that reference. A settlement hotline is available for assistance and eligibility checks.

Once approved, payments will be issued to eligible claimants, and settlement cheques will remain valid for 180 days from the date of issuance.