A 31-year-old woman, Azuradee France, has been charged with murder after police discovered the body of her three-year-old blind son stuffed inside a freezer at their house in Detroit, US.

Police officers found the body of little Chase Allen in a decomposing state on Friday morning when they went to do a wellness check at the house in Monte Vista. Allen's five siblings were also found living in "poor" conditions, according to Police Chief James White.

"This case has shocked me, and shocked our investigators," White said during a Friday press conference. "She tried to push the officers away as if there was nothing going on. Something was not right about the conversation," he added.

The police officers then contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) and a supervisor to enter the house where they found the body. According to neighbours, Chase had not been seen since at least March. It is not yet clear how the boy was killed.

The boy's death has been determined a homicide by the medical examiner. His mother has been charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse as well as torture and concealing the death of an individual. She has been arraigned and will appear before a judge on July 15.

His grandmother Toni Haynes told The Detroit Times: "I called CPS on her. A lot of us called, and they'd come out and give her kids right back to her." Haynes has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his last rites and for his five siblings who have been left without a mother.

The other children are girls aged three months and nine years old, and boys aged two, five and seven years old. They have been sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

The children will have to go through a forensic interview with investigators and a child psychologist post their medial examination.