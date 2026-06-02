Body-worn camera footage released following the murder conviction of Vickrum Digwa shows 18-year-old student Henry Nowak repeatedly telling police officers that he had been stabbed moments before he was handcuffed and arrested in Southampton.

The footage, released by Hampshire Police after the conclusion of the trial, captures officers arriving at the scene on Belmont Road on 3 December 2025 and speaking to both Nowak and Digwa. During the exchange, Nowak can be heard telling officers he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe. One officer responds: 'Don't think you have, mate,' before Nowak is placed in handcuffs.

The release of the footage comes days after Digwa was convicted of murder at Southampton Crown Court. It has also intensified scrutiny of the police response, which remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Bodycam Footage Captures Final Moments

The footage shows officers arriving at what they believed was an assault scene after receiving information that a man was being detained by members of the public. Digwa can be heard telling officers that he had been assaulted and pointing to a minor injury near his eye.

Read more Henry Nowak Southampton Case: Police Say Officers Were 'Misled' Before Fatal Stabbing Victim Was Handcuffed Henry Nowak Southampton Case: Police Say Officers Were 'Misled' Before Fatal Stabbing Victim Was Handcuffed

As officers questioned those present, Nowak repeatedly stated that he had been stabbed. The footage then shows officers placing him in handcuffs and informing him he was under arrest for assault.

Shortly afterwards, officers began expressing concern about his condition and requested an ambulance. One officer can be heard telling colleagues that Nowak's pupils were not reacting.

Hampshire Police have said officers were initially misled by false information provided at the scene, including denials that a knife had been used. The force said officers recognised the seriousness of Nowak's condition within minutes, removed the handcuffs and began life-saving treatment.

Our officers were misled at the scene, including denial of weapon use. They quickly switched to life-saving aid within minutes but, as laid out in our statement, the medical evidence shows that the injuries were not survivable. A very sad case, our thoughts are with his family. — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) May 28, 2026

🇬🇧 Bodycam footage has been released showing Henry Nowak begging for an ambulance before being handcuffed behind his back.



Nowak: "I've been stabbed"



Officer: "I don't think you have mate"



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/WqYV760Y14 — Europa.com (@europa) June 1, 2026

Family Calls For Full Accountability

Earlier on the day the footage was released, Nowak's family spoke outside Southampton Crown Court after Digwa's conviction. His father said the family welcomed the guilty verdict but remained deeply concerned about the actions of the first responding officers. He said Henry repeatedly told police he could not breathe and had been stabbed but was not believed.

🚨NEW: Henry Nowak's father *directly* calls out the disgusting behaviour of Hampshire police.



"Instead of being treated as a dying victim, the police arrested him for assault"



"That was the last thing he heard"



Hampshire police are a DISGRACE!

RELEASE THE FOOTAGE! pic.twitter.com/2t6WrjQS9d — Lee Harris (@LeeHarris) June 1, 2026

The family has called for full transparency surrounding the police response and urged the Home Secretary to ensure the IOPC has the resources and independence required to complete its investigation.

In their statement, relatives also renewed calls for stronger action on knife crime, describing Henry's death as part of a wider national problem affecting young people across the country.

Investigation Into Police Response Continues

During a statement issued after the verdict, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France apologised that Henry had been handcuffed and arrested before losing consciousness. France said officers responding to the incident were dealing with a confusing and fast-moving situation after receiving inaccurate information during the emergency call and at the scene. He said officers switched to life-saving efforts within three minutes of arriving and that medical evidence presented during the trial showed Henry's injuries were not survivable.

The IOPC investigation into Hampshire Police's handling of the incident remains ongoing.

Digwa was convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article. His mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender after the court heard she removed the knife from the scene following the attack.

The release of the bodycam footage is expected to add further public scrutiny to the police response as investigators continue examining the events leading up to Henry Nowak's death.