Americans who moved to the UK say summer heat feels worse than back home despite lower temperatures, with expats in London and other British cities describing the country's 2026 heatwaves as unexpectedly 'oppressive,' according to interviews reported by Newsweek.

The reactions have emerged as the UK has seen record-breaking spells of heat in southern England, with temperatures reaching around 30°C and in some areas approaching 35°C.

The UK has historically had milder summers than much of the United States, but rising temperatures linked to climate change have made recent heatwaves more intense and harder to ignore.

UK Heat Worse Than US

Some of the clearest reactions have come from Americans now living in London. One is Russell Valentin, 32, who moved from Chicago and told Newsweek that the UK heat feels 'so much worse' even when temperatures are lower than what he experienced in the US Midwest.

He described British summer conditions as 'a much more unforgiving, intense, muggy heat,' adding that the discomfort is not just about the temperature itself but the way it feels in everyday life. Valentin noted that the hottest conditions he has faced in the UK reached around 35°C. He also pointed to housing design as a key factor, saying homes tend to trap heat rather than release it. In his words, being indoors during a heatwave can feel 'like hanging out in a literal oven.'

He said he initially tried to cope with fans and blackout curtains but eventually bought a portable air conditioner, which he said 'has definitely taken the edge off.' It is a small detail, but one that hints at a wider adjustment many newcomers face when expecting Britain to be temperate year-round.

US States Experiencing Heat Waves Still Cooler Than UK

Others have drawn sharper comparisons with warmer American states.

Marissa Parks, a nurse originally from Texas who now lives in London, said the UK heat feels different from what she grew up with in Austin and Houston, where temperatures above 38°C are common for long stretches.

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Speaking to Newsweek, she said the most intense UK heat she has experienced reached nearly 35°C, which would be routine in Texas but felt more difficult in Britain. She described it as 'heavier, almost oppressive,' pointing to a mix of lifestyle and infrastructure differences.

In the US, she said, air conditioning is widely available and daily routines are often structured around avoiding peak heat. In London, by contrast, many homes lack air conditioning altogether.

People rely more on walking, public transport, and outdoor movement, which becomes harder during heat spikes. That combination, she suggested, makes the same temperature feel more draining than it would elsewhere.

Why UK Heat Feels Worse

Experts say there is a scientific basis for these perceptions.

Climate specialist Alexander Matveenko, co-founder of the weather tech startup Rainbow Weather, told Newsweek that heat stress is not determined by temperature alone. Humidity, airflow, and building design all play a role in how heat is experienced.

In the UK, humidity often stays high during heatwaves, even at night. That reduces the body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation, meaning people recover less effectively from daytime heat. Buildings that retain warmth overnight can also prevent indoor temperatures from dropping, leaving homes hot well into the next day.

Matveenko explained that this means a 30°C day in London can feel physically similar to a 38°C day in parts of the US such as Phoenix, even if the thermometer shows a lower number.

Scientists also point to climate trends. Data shows that the country's ten warmest years have all occurred since 2006, and global monitoring suggests rising likelihoods of temperatures temporarily exceeding key warming thresholds in the coming years.

However, meteorologists say the pattern is now beginning to shift slightly, with forecasts suggesting temperatures may ease later in the weekend as fresher Atlantic air moves in from the west. But even the 'cooler' outlook still points to mid-20s Celsius for many areas, which remains above seasonal norms.