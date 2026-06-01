UK nationals are on high alert following reports of Chinese spies' insidious methods for stealing state secrets.

China is using fake emails, LinkedIn accounts and even gifts to try to defraud British officials and ordinary citizens, according to intelligence expert Anthony Glees. The covert operation is part of a broader espionage campaign that has already triggered arrests, convictions and repeated warnings from UK agencies.

Security experts say the tactic often begins with apparently ordinary online contact that hides a much more deliberate purpose. This also involves LinkedIn profiles with female headshots and recruiter-style bios used to hook their marks in an escalating, calculated spying plot. Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the Chinese government is behind the deception.

200,000+ Brits Exposed in Alleged Chinese Spy Network

'Brits are every bit as much at risk as our key American allies – subjected to espionage running at extremely high levels,' Glees told The Sun. MI5 also warned that more than 200,000 UK nationals may have been approached by Chinese spies online, according to the Daily Star.

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The LinkedIn approach apparently worked well enough for building trust with targets, who are later solicited to provide sensitive material. Glees said LinkedIn offers 'huge opportunities for Chinese espionage,' because people use it to display expertise and attract attention, and spies can then 'work out an approach' based on that.

Spy agents often present themselves as recruiters or researchers so the contact feels professional rather than suspicious. In some cases, the women used in the profiles are described as possible 'honeypots,' meaning targets are lured through seduction or sex to help extract confidential information.

UK STEM Students Also Targeted

The situation gets worse because China is also believed to be targeting universities and research institutions, and especially engineering or IT students. Glees said Chinese spies 'befriend' students at top London universities to eventually lure them to fancy trips to China, where they are coerced to share UK secrets.

Another approach involves research funding that aims for a longer-term dependency with targets. 'What happens is that your success as a researcher begins to depend on Chinese money and cooperation with China,' Glees explained. 'They are quite sophisticated.'

'But underlying all of this is the brutality of a one-party dictatorship that is determined to uphold the power of Xi and the power and influence of China for the rest of this century,' he added. The GCHQ suspects that Beijing might have already obtained every British citizen's personal data, including classified information that could be used to sabotage the National Grid.

Have Chinese Spies Already Infiltrated the US?

Arcadia mayor Eileen Want's case also shows how the alleged Chinese influence network has infiltrated the US. Her reported agreement to plead guilty to acting as a Chinese agent, alongside the arrest of a New York man accused of running a 'secret police station,' suggests the issue now reaches local politics, community institutions and law enforcement.

Song Wu's arrest fits the same pattern of low-profile infiltration through impersonation and professional trust. The FBI said he created a fake Gmail account to approach NASA and military targets. The entire controversy puts Donald Trump's recent meeting with Xi Jinping in perspective, highlighting how the alleged espionage complicates diplomatic relations between China and the US.