A previously unpublished diary entry by Lord Peter Mandelson has been released as part of the latest tranche of government documents relating to his time as the UK's ambassador to Washington, offering a behind-the-scenes account of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The draft article, written for the New Statesman and included within the newly released Mandelson files, describes the launch of the US-UK trade deal and Mandelson's unexpected exchange with Trump during the event. In the diary, Mandelson compares entering the Oval Office to stepping into the 'Colosseum,' reflecting on the intense scrutiny faced by foreign leaders and diplomats during White House appearances.

Among the most widely discussed passages is Mandelson's account of a 'Rolls-Royce gag' that prompted Trump to compliment his 'beautiful accent' after the ambassador had been instructed by White House officials not to speak during the event. The diary does not explain what the 'Rolls-Royce gag' was, only that it prompted a positive response from the US president.

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The Oval Office Exchange

According to the diary entry, Mandelson attended the launch of the US-UK trade agreement alongside officials from both governments. He wrote that a White House protocol officer instructed him to stand behind the Resolute Desk and remain silent while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined remotely from Jaguar Land Rover's headquarters in the West Midlands.

Mandelson recalled watching proceedings unfold before Trump unexpectedly turned and asked whether he had anything to say.

'Luckily my political skills kicked in, the Rolls-Royce gag worked and I was praised for my "beautiful accent",' he wrote. The diary says Trump later presented him with a signed copy of his talking points and several signed MAGA caps for embassy staff following the event.

Mandelson's View Of Washington

Beyond the Oval Office anecdote, the released diary offers insight into Mandelson's assessment of the political landscape in Washington during Trump's second presidency. He wrote that the administration appeared more disciplined than during Trump's first term, arguing that Republican politicians were now less willing to publicly break with the president than they had been previously.

The former ambassador also reflected on the influence of Vice President JD Vance and leading figures within the Make America Great Again movement, describing a political environment driven by strong convictions and a desire for rapid policy change.

Mandelson suggested Democrats were still searching for an effective strategy to challenge Trump politically, writing that many opponents struggled to identify the most effective way to respond to his style of politics.

Life At The Embassy

The diary also includes lighter reflections on diplomatic life in Washington. Mandelson wrote that he and his partner, Reinaldo, expected around 18,000 visitors to attend receptions, dinners and events at the British ambassador's residence during the year.

He joked that, unlike some predecessors who used the residence tennis court to build diplomatic relationships, he relied on his sheepdog, Jock, to charm guests.

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The entry concludes with an anecdote involving Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, whom Mandelson said accidentally wandered into the ambassador's private apartment after an evening event at the residence.

The diary was included in more than 1,000 pages of documents released by the Cabinet Office under a parliamentary order requiring the publication of material connected to Mandelson's appointment and service as ambassador to the United States.