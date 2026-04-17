BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother has reportedly been arrested for the sexual assault of a female BJ streamer, with netizens questioning why his face is hidden in media reports while the K-pop star's image is prominently displayed. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station made the arrest on 16 April 2026 of a man in his 30s on charges of forced molestation.

According to multiple reports, the suspect lured the victim, a female internet streamer, using a high-end date voucher for what was described as a paid upscale outing. The pair met for a meal and drinks, after which the situation allegedly escalated at his residence with non-consensual physical contact.

The Allegations and Past Accusations

The allegations have drawn significant attention because of the suspect's familial connection to BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Korean news site Channel A reportedly used a thumbnail featuring Jisoo and a blurred image of her brother, leading to immediate online speculation that the arrested individual is Kim Jung-hoon. This is not the first time he has faced such claims.

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In May 2025, an anonymous post accused him of secretly filming women during sexual encounters and sharing the footage, allegations he denied and for which he initiated legal proceedings. The brother has been involved in Jisoo's career, with credits on some of her performances and a reported role in her entertainment company BLISSOO, where he is said to be a co-founder.

The current case centres on the alleged use of the date voucher system to facilitate the encounter, raising broader questions about safety in such arrangements within the entertainment industry. Female streamers have previously spoken out about risks associated with paid interactions, adding context to the current investigation.

Netizens Question Why His Face Is Hidden

Social media has been abuzz with reactions focusing on the media's choice to blur the suspect's face. Netizens have expressed frustration, with one X user posting, 'First of all, if it's true it's so bizarre you're blurring that assaulter's face, and secondly, why's her pic being used? That man is probably in his late thirties, his own person. Stop using woman as a scapegoat.'

First of all, if it's true it's so bizarre you're blurring that assaulter's face, and secondly, why's her pic being used?

That man is probably in his late thirties, his own person. Has a name, he's not only "Jisoo's brother". Stop using woman as a scapegoat. pic.twitter.com/WHwp3wyTZc — chii (@9697KELVIN) April 17, 2026

Other users echoed similar sentiments, noting the apparent protection afforded to the family despite the heavy implication of the connection. The debate has intensified as posts circulate the news, with some pointing to the viral nature of the story and questioning why police details remain limited while speculation runs rampant.

This has led to calls for more consistent reporting standards in cases involving celebrity relatives. The blurring has been criticised as inconsistent with standard journalistic practices in high-profile cases.

Backlash and Calls for Statement

The controversy has extended to Jisoo, who is now facing backlash and calls for a statement. Some netizens, particularly from rival fandoms, have criticised her silence, with one post noting the business ties and demanding accountability.

However, supporters argue that Jisoo should not be judged by her brother's alleged actions and that the focus should remain on the investigation. As of 17 April 2026, neither the BLACKPINK member nor her label BLISSOO has issued any comment on the matter.

The situation underscores the intense scrutiny placed on idols and their families in the K-pop world, where personal incidents can quickly become public controversies. The police investigation is continuing, and the suspect remains in custody as further evidence is collected. The outcome is likely to be closely watched by fans and the industry alike.