A jury has been shown mobile phone footage and heard evidence in the trial of Vickrum Digwa, who denies murdering University of Southampton student Henry Nowak, after prosecutors told Southampton Crown Court the 18-year-old died from a fatal chest wound during a confrontation in Southampton on 3 December.

The court heard Henry Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was killed after he and Digwa encountered each other in Belmont Road at about 23:30 GMT following a night out. Prosecutors allege Digwa stabbed the student during an altercation, while the defendant claims he acted in self-defence after fearing he would be attacked with his own Sikh kirpan.

Mobile phone footage shown to jurors captured part of the confrontation, with Nowak seen recording Digwa shortly before violence broke out. Digwa denies murder and carrying a knife in public.

Henry Nowak Mobile Phone Footage Shown To Jury

Digwa told jurors the incident began after Nowak "barged" into him on a pavement, describing him as drunk at the time.

He told the court Nowak said: 'You could have moved up a little bit more.'

The defendant said the situation escalated after Nowak began filming him on a mobile phone.

'I went to block the phone. I've grabbed it as well,' Digwa said.

He told the court Nowak punched him and pulled off his turban during the struggle.

'As I'm bent over, he started saying: "I'm going to [expletive] you up, I'm going to kill you",' he said.

Digwa claimed he feared the student would use his kirpan against him.

'I thought I had to do something because I was afraid that he was going to stab me with my own kirpan,' he told jurors.

The court heard Digwa was carrying a 21cm blade in a sheath around his neck on the night of the incident. He said he had been walking to collect curried chips when the confrontation took place.

He denied intentionally stabbing Nowak in the chest, telling jurors he only pushed him away. Visibly emotional, he later said: 'I'm sorry that it happened.'

Post-Mortem Found Fatal Chest Wound

A post-mortem examination presented to jurors found Henry Nowak suffered four stab wounds and a cut to his jaw. Prosecutors said a chest wound penetrated his lung and caused severe internal bleeding, according to BBC and ITV reporting.

Jurors were told Nowak attempted to flee after being injured, climbing over a fence before being found by police, who initially handcuffed him before realising the severity of his injuries.

Evidence stated he had been drinking earlier in the evening, though below the legal drink-drive limit.

Prosecution Timeline And Police Investigation

Prosecutors told jurors that Henry Nowak had been walking back to his accommodation after a night out when he ran into Digwa in Belmont Road at about 23:30 GMT on 3 December, forming part of their reconstruction of events.

Digwa told police he did not immediately disclose he had stabbed Nowak because he was "scared".

The trial has also heard allegations that Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, removed the kirpan from the scene after the stabbing. Kaur, 53, denies assisting an offender.

BBC reporting states prosecutors allege she disposed of the weapon afterwards, though it has not been recovered by police. Forensic evidence including blood staining and CCTV analysis has been presented, though detailed findings linking the weapon directly to the scene have not been fully set out in court reporting.

Trial Continues As Self-Defence Claim Is Examined

Prosecutors and defence remain in dispute over how the violence unfolded and whether Digwa acted in self-defence.

Prosecutors challenged aspects of his account during cross-examination, with ITV News Meridian reporting earlier prosecution evidence alleged he "aggressively pursued" Nowak after the stabbing rather than withdrawing from the confrontation.

Jurors also heard prosecution questioning of parts of his description of the struggle and his actions afterwards.

No expected duration for the trial has been confirmed, and no timetable has been set for closing arguments or jury deliberations. Coverage has focused on evidence presented in court rather than procedural scheduling at Southampton Crown Court.