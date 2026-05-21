A murder investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police following the death of a veteran London bus driver who died from injuries during a violent pavement confrontation.

Sergei Krajev, 64, was severely assaulted while on duty during a late-night shift on Battersea Bridge in the early hours of Monday, 18 May, sending shockwaves and widespread outrage through the capital's public transport network.

Krajev tragically died in hospital on Tuesday, 19 May, just one day after the attack. The tragic incident has sparked widespread concern across the capital, prompting immediate calls from city officials for stricter protection measures targeting frontline public transport staff.

The Midnight Confrontation on Battersea Bridge

The fatal incident occurred at around 12:30am on Monday, 18 May. According to official reports released by the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to a stationary bus parked at a stop along Battersea Bridge following reports of a severe physical altercation.

On-scene police personnel immediately administered emergency first aid to Krajev before he was rushed to a London hospital by the capital's Air Ambulance service. Despite the best efforts of medical teams, the grandfather passed away from his injuries on Tuesday, 19 May, as reported by The Independent.

Murder investigation launched after bus driver attacked on Battersea Bridge dies https://t.co/Tb4L7UHw1G pic.twitter.com/hSUEGipisZ — Standard News (@standardnews) May 20, 2026

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The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Gary Jones, who has no fixed address. He was arrested at the scene and was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm and appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, where he was remanded in custody.

Jones is scheduled to make his next legal appearance at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 15 June 2026. Meanwhile, Krajev's death has escalated into a murder investigation.

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Sarah Lee, who is currently leading the murder inquiry, has urged witnesses to step forward with information or digital evidence.

'This incident took place on one of London's busiest bridges and we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward,' Le added, 'If you have dashcam or mobile phone footage of what happened, it is important that we see it.'

Krajev's Death Shook the London Transit Community

The killing has deeply shaken the London transit community, drawing sharp condemnation from industry authorities regarding the violence aimed at essential infrastructure workers. Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed it is fully supporting the Metropolitan Police investigation.

As reported by the Mirror, TfL Director of security, policing and enforcement, Siwan Hayward, stated that the organisation was 'devastated' by the loss of their colleague.

'We take all forms of violence extremely seriously and remain committed to protecting our staff and customers across the network, taking the strongest possible action against anyone committing violence or abuse,' Hayward said.

'We will not stand for any violence or aggression and will continue to do everything possible to protect everyone's right to go to work and travel without fear or intimidation.'

London Mayor Paid Tribute to Sergei Krajev

Following the tragic news, London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the victim while reiterating the city's stance on safety.

My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Sergei Krajev, and all those affected by this awful attack. This appalling and senseless violence has no place in our city.



There is zero tolerance for violence and abuse on our transport network, and a man has now been… — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) May 20, 2026

'My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of Sergei Krajev, and all those affected by this appalling and senseless attack,' Khan stated. 'There is zero tolerance for violence and abuse on our transport network, and a man has now been charged in connection with this incident.'

Who Was Sergei Krajev?

Krajev was a deeply respected transport worker who spent years serving commuters across London. In an emotional statement, his family described him as a dedicated public servant and a devoted family man, as reported by the Guardian.

'We feel fortunate to have had such a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather in our lives,' the family shared. 'He was a thoughtful, tactful, and conscientious person who cared about those around him. In his role as a bus driver, he was punctual, reliable, and willing to help.'

They said Krajev 'valued good relationships with his colleagues and approached his duties with care and dedication.'

The family also expressed their gratitude to the emergency services while highlighting the psychological toll the incident has taken on other public-facing transport workers who may feel distressed or alarmed by the news.