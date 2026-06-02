On 21 May 2026, Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities, presented the Equality and Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) draft updated Code of Practice in Parliament.

With significant implications for the trans community, this long awaited guidance provides clarity on who should access single-sex public spaces. The debate over this ruling, and its implications moving forward, is an emotive topic for many.

What Does the New Draft Entail?

Rather than use an individual's assumed gender identity, the legal term of 'biological sex' has been implemented to categorise individuals, and the public setting access they are allowed.

The updated policies aim to 'make the law clearer for service providers and others, protecting people's rights across England, Scotland and Wales', and details where organisations can lawfully exclude transgender people from accessing single sex spaces, GOV.UK has shared.

Business Responsibilities Under New Guidance

With the aim to make public services accessible for all and free from harassment, transgender individuals are to be offered a gender neutral space, or third alternative.

Where exclusion from single-sex spaces is deemed proportionate and justified, providers may offer gender-neutral or third-space alternatives, Equality & Diversity UK Blog explains. Establishments can request information about an individual's sex at birth to determine eligibility.

Moving forward, employers have to ensure they meet the requirements of this new code and to be one step ahead of any arising issues, Thrive Law explains.

The UN has shared concerns over the legal uncertainty surrounding the human rights of transgender individuals, stating, 'It is essential that the UK's legal framework reflects the realities of people's lives and upholds its human rights obligations.'

Impact on Schools and Gender-Questioning Children

Schools now face the task of navigating complex and contradictory guidance. The governments' last advice is that primary aged pupils 'should not have different pronouns to their sex-based pronouns used about them.' This viewpoint has resulted in a fragmentation of opinions.

Adrian Packer, CEO of the CORE Education Trust, said his organisation had 'always provided gender-neutral toilets and safe spaces for all students. We have also supported many young people through their transition processes on a case-by-case basis', as explained in Schools Week. Packer elaborates, 'Schools must remain sensitive and open to all non-prejudiced perspectives.'

Teacher Becks Tebbit, speaking at the NASUWT union's annual conference, described how 'trans colleagues were in tears, shock and felt terrified' at the ruling and were 'now at serious risk of abuse, inequality and harm.'

It is advised that schools take all legal and practical considerations into account on a case-by-case basis rather than a blanket approach.

How the New Legislation Provides Protection for All

With new changes afoot, inclusive employers now have the opportunity to lead with empathy and create a workplace where everyone feels they belong.

The Equality Act remains driven to protect trans people with bullying or harassment of any kind based on gender identity being unlawful, as shared by The National Centre for Diversity.

The United Nations views the new bill review as an opportunity to provide a 'long-standing commitment to equality, dignity and the rule of law, and to ensure that the human rights of all are upheld in practice.' In a recent statement, they shared, 'It is essential that the outcome of this process enables transgender people to live safe, dignified lives in the United Kingdom, while continuing to uphold robust protections for all women and girls against discrimination and violence.'

Public and Political Reactions

The guidance and the Supreme Court's 2025 ruling on the Equality Act have sparked strong reactions from both trans activists and anti-trans campaigners in the UK. Those in the public eye have also been vocal on the topic.

Writing on her Instagram story, model and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf said: 'We'll get through this together,' as shared by PinkNews. She elaborated, 'In the meantime, please hold each other close'.

Author JK Rowling shared on her X account, 'It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they've protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.'

Columnist Aimée Walsh has declared her unwavering support of the trans community in light of the new guidance, as shared in BritBrief, claiming it is a 'devastating blow to feminism.' Walsh insists that allyship with the trans community should be viewed as the bare minimum when striving for equality in society.

With the new guidance sparking heated debate from those in favour of the legislation and from those opposed, further clarity is required in certain areas to ensure the needs of all involved are met without prejudice.