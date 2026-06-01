Hampshire Police have apologised after 18-year-old student Henry Nowak was handcuffed and arrested in the moments before he died from stab wounds in Southampton, saying officers were initially 'misled' about what had happened at the scene.

The force issued its first detailed public response following the conclusion of the trial of Vickrum Digwa, who was convicted of murder. Speaking after the verdict, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France said officers did not immediately understand the circumstances they were facing when they arrived on Belmont Road on 3 December 2025.

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France said police had been responding to reports of an assault and were told a man was being detained at the scene. According to Hampshire Police, officers acted on the information available to them at the time before quickly recognising the seriousness of Nowak's condition and switching to life-saving efforts.

Police Explain Handcuff Decision

In a video statement released after the trial, France apologised that Nowak had been handcuffed and arrested shortly before losing consciousness. He said officers arriving at the scene had been given misleading information during the 999 call and by those present when they arrived. Hampshire Police later stated on social media that officers had been 'misled at the scene, including denial of weapon use.'

Today, a man has been convicted of the murder of student Henry Nowak in Southampton. Throughout the trial, we have not discussed this case publicly to ensure that justice could be done but now we can share a message from DCC Robert France.https://t.co/13203Yq9DA — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) May 28, 2026

According to the force, officers placed Nowak in handcuffs after being told he was involved in an assault. Court proceedings later heard that Nowak told officers he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe.

France said officers realised the severity of his injuries within three minutes of arriving, removed the handcuffs, called for an ambulance and began CPR. The circumstances surrounding the initial response have since prompted significant public debate and calls for greater transparency over what happened during the incident.

Trial Heard Victim Suffered Fatal Internal Injuries

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Nowak suffered multiple stab wounds following a confrontation with Digwa in Southampton. Prosecutors said Digwa repeatedly denied using a knife and attempted to divert attention from what had happened after the attack. The jury rejected his claims of self-defence and convicted him of murder and possession of a bladed article.

Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender after the court heard she removed the knife from the scene. France said pathologists who gave evidence at trial concluded that Nowak's injuries were not survivable. According to the police statement, the fatal wound caused extensive internal bleeding and was difficult to identify immediately at the scene.

Investigation Into Police Response Continues

The handling of the incident remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which was notified by Hampshire Police the day after the stabbing.

The force has said it will fully cooperate with the investigation and implement any recommendations arising from the findings.

Why did the officers immediately place him in handcuffs? There was no evidence of any racism against the murderer because there was never any racism committed by Henry. So why did they place him in handcuffs? You can tell us that nothing would have saved him but it does not… — Clay Davis (@smg1664) May 28, 2026

Our officers were misled at the scene, including denial of weapon use. They quickly switched to life-saving aid within minutes but, as laid out in our statement, the medical evidence shows that the injuries were not survivable. A very sad case, our thoughts are with his family. — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) May 28, 2026

Public criticism has continued since the verdict, with campaigners and social media users calling for the release of police body-worn camera footage. Hampshire Police has acknowledged those concerns but said the IOPC investigation remains ongoing.

France described the case as an 'unspeakable tragedy' and said the force would cooperate fully with the watchdog's inquiry as it examines officers' actions on the night of the stabbing.