More than 1,000 pages of government documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to Washington are expected to be published on Monday, in what is set to become one of the largest document releases ever laid before Parliament.

The publication forms the second tranche of the so-called Mandelson files and follows a parliamentary motion known as a humble address, which required ministers, civil servants and special advisers to disclose electronic communications connected to the former ambassador's tenure.

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According to The Guardian, the documents are expected to include emails, WhatsApp messages and other correspondence involving Mandelson, senior ministers and government advisers, covering the period from six months before he took up the Washington post until the end of his tenure. The release follows months of political controversy surrounding his appointment and subsequent departure from the diplomatic role.

What The Mandelson Files Are Expected To Contain

The documents are expected to provide a detailed record of communications between Mandelson, ministers, senior civil servants and government advisers during his time in Washington. Sky News reports that exchanges involving figures including Sir Keir Starmer's former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and former health secretary Wes Streeting are expected to be included.

Some of the communications may show Mandelson offering views on policy matters beyond his diplomatic brief, while other exchanges could illustrate the extent of his contact with ministers across government.

🚨 NEW: The Government will publish over 1,000 pages of Peter Mandelson's vetting files tomorrow



It will include a series of "embarrassing exchanges" as messages from Ministers are released for the first time — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 31, 2026

The government has not commented on the contents of the documents ahead of publication. The Cabinet Office said it remains committed to complying fully with the humble address process and described the release as one of the largest document publications ever presented to Parliament.

However, the full scope of the disclosures will not be known until the documents are published.

What Has Been Excluded From The Release

Attention has also focused on material that is not expected to be included in the publication. The Times has reported that the publication is not expected to contain a written record of any security mitigation measures agreed as part of Mandelson's vetting process, despite previous evidence to MPs suggesting steps were taken to address concerns raised during the clearance process.

A nine-page summary compiled by UK Security Vetting is also not expected to be released alongside the wider document tranche. The summary reportedly formed part of the vetting process surrounding Mandelson's appointment and is understood to have contained concerns relating to a number of his international associations.

Hundreds more documents relating to the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US are expected to be published this afternoon.



However, Scotland Yard has reportedly asked Number 10 to withhold key files, warning that they could compromise its criminal… pic.twitter.com/3HaWna364j — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 1, 2026

According to reports, the document was withheld after a request from the Metropolitan Police, which is investigating allegations of misconduct in public office relating to Mandelson's time as business secretary. Mandelson has not been charged with any offence.

The release has also undergone a redaction process overseen by the Intelligence and Security Committee to ensure information considered prejudicial to national security or international relations is not made public.

Political Questions Remain

Previous releases linked to the affair prompted criticism of the government's handling of the appointment process and raised questions about whether all relevant concerns had been properly communicated to senior decision-makers.

However, it remains unclear whether the latest tranche will provide definitive answers to some of the central questions raised by MPs, including what information was available to officials during the vetting process and how concerns were ultimately assessed.

Once published, the documents are expected to face detailed scrutiny from opposition parties and parliamentary committees seeking greater clarity over how Mandelson's appointment was handled and whether concerns raised during the vetting process were properly assessed.