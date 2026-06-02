London commuters are facing widespread disruption after efforts to prevent planned London Underground strikes collapsed following hours of last-minute negotiations.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for two 24-hour periods on Tuesday and Thursday after talks with Transport for London (TfL) failed to produce an agreement.

The dispute centres on TfL's proposal to introduce a voluntary four-day working week for Tube drivers, a plan that has divided union members and raised concerns over working conditions.

TfL has warned passengers to expect significant disruption across the network, although it hopes to operate around half of normal services during the strikes.

Last-Ditch Talks Fail To Break Deadlock

Hopes of avoiding industrial action had risen after previous strike dates in May were suspended to allow further discussions. However, negotiations held through the conciliation service Acas on Monday ended without a breakthrough.

The RMT said TfL had failed to address what it described as serious concerns surrounding fatigue, longer shifts and reduced flexibility for drivers.

A union spokesperson said: 'Despite our best efforts in Acas talks, TfL have failed to provide assurances on our members' deeply held concerns around fatigue, reduced flexibility, shift lengths and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role like tube driving.'

The union added that it remained willing to continue discussions but confirmed that both strike days would proceed as planned.

Tube strikes to go ahead after talks fail to resolve four-day week row https://t.co/eOT3g0mWUF pic.twitter.com/E37JK2IvoQ — London Now (@london_now_news) June 1, 2026

TfL expressed disappointment at the outcome, insisting it had repeatedly assured drivers that the proposed changes would remain entirely voluntary.

A spokesperson said it was 'bitterly disappointing' that industrial action would continue despite several hours of talks and assurances offered during negotiations.

Services Severely Affected Across The Capital

The strikes will begin at 12.01am on Tuesday and Thursday and are expected to affect travel throughout both days. Very few services are expected to run before 6.30am or after 9pm.

Read more HS2 Cost Hits £102 Billion With Trains Delayed to 2039 as Ministers Blame Tories for Obscene Overspend HS2 Cost Hits £102 Billion With Trains Delayed to 2039 as Ministers Blame Tories for Obscene Overspend

TfL has warned that no service is expected on the Circle and Piccadilly lines during the walkouts. Significant sections of the Metropolitan and Central lines will also be suspended.

While some Underground services will continue operating, passengers are being urged to check routes before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.

Other transport services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway and tram network, are expected to run normally. However, these routes, along with London's bus network, are likely to be considerably busier as travellers seek alternative ways to move around the capital.

Business groups have also voiced concern, warning that uncertainty surrounding the strikes has already affected bookings and disrupted customer plans.

London Tube Strike Schedule

Tuesday 2 June

Strike begins: 00:01 BST

Strike ends: 23:59 BST

Very limited Tube services before 06:30 BST

Services expected to finish by around 21:00 BST

No service expected on:

Circle line



Piccadilly line

No Metropolitan line trains between Baker Street and Aldgate

No Central line service between White City and Liverpool Street

Wednesday 3 June

No strike action scheduled

Some residual disruption expected during the morning as services return to normal

Thursday 4 June

Strike begins: 00:01 BST

Strike ends: 23:59 BST

Very limited Tube services before 06:30 BST

Services expected to finish by around 21:00 BST

Similar disruption expected across the network, including:

No service on the Circle line



No service on the Piccadilly line

Major disruption on sections of the Metropolitan and Central lines

Friday 5 June

No strike action scheduled

Some residual disruption expected during the morning

Services expected to run

London buses (expected to be significantly busier than normal)

Dispute Centres On Four-Day Work Week Proposal

At the heart of the dispute is TfL's proposal for a voluntary four-day working week. Under the plan, drivers choosing to participate would work slightly longer shifts but fewer overall hours each week.

TfL says drivers who prefer existing arrangements can continue working a traditional five-day week. The transport authority argues that the proposal would improve work-life balance while maintaining operational flexibility.

The proposal has already been accepted by members of the Aslef union, which represents a slightly larger share of Tube drivers. Aslef described the offer as an improvement that would provide participating drivers with significantly more time off each year.

The RMT, however, continues to oppose the plan, arguing that longer working days could increase fatigue and create safety concerns.

With positions still far apart and strikes now confirmed, London faces another week of travel disruption as both sides remain locked in a bitter dispute over the future of Tube working practices.