Australian investigators have revealed that the father and son suspected of the Bondi Beach shooting travelled to the Philippines last month, allegedly to undergo 'military-style training' from Islamic State affiliates. The Philippine Bureau of Immigration confirmed on 16 December 2025 that the pair entered the country on 1 November.

The rampage on 14 December claimed 16 lives, including a 10-year-old girl, during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Officials have classified the massacre as ISIS-inspired terrorism. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the discovery of 'the presence of Islamic State flags' in the suspects' seized vehicle.

The Deadly Attack at Bondi Beach

The shooting erupted at approximately 6.47pm in Archer Park next to Bondi Beach, where over 1,000 people gathered for the Chanukah by the Sea festival. The gunmen fired on the Jewish crowd, killing 16 and injuring 43, five critically. Victims included a British-born rabbi and a Holocaust survivor, aged from 10 to 87.

Police responded within minutes. Sajid Akram, the father, was shot dead by officers, while his son Naveed was subdued by bystanders and remains in critical condition. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in their car and nearby were defused by the bomb squad. This incident marks Australia's deadliest terror attack and second-deadliest mass shooting after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

ASIO had already raised the national terror threat level to 'probable' in August 2024 amid rising community tensions. In the aftermath, Jewish events have been cancelled across Australia and New Zealand.

Suspects' Profiles and Extremist Connections

The gunmen were identified as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24. Sajid arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, later gaining residency, and legally held licences for six firearms as a gun club member. Naveed, born in Australia, was investigated by ASIO in 2019 for suspected ties to a Sydney ISIS cell.

Naveed followed preacher Wissam Haddad, previously charged with racial hatred violations, and was linked to convicted IS members Isaac El Matari and Radwan Dakkak. Both pledged allegiance to ISIS, with flags later found in the Akrams' vehicle. They told family they were going on a fishing trip but rented accommodation in Campsie before the attack. Police raids in Bonnyrigg and Campsie have since detained two individuals for questioning.

Sky News reporter Julia Bradley posted on X that Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed both the presence of ISIS flags and the Philippines trip, though its purpose remain under investigation.

NSW Police Commissioner confirms IEDs and two homemade ISIS flags were found in the gunmen’s car in Bondi. Mal Lanyon also confirmed the father and son travelled to the Philippines recently, they are investigating the purpose of the trip — Julia Bradley (@_juliabradley) December 16, 2025

Bondi Beach Shooting Suspects' Philippines Trip

The Akrams' November travel is now central to the probe. Immigration records show they landed in Manila on 1 November before heading to Davao in Mindanao, where militant camps have operated since the 1990s. They returned to Sydney on 28 November. Philippine records show Sajid used an Indian passport, while Naveed travelled on his Australian passport.

Authorities suspect links to international jihadist networks, though the Philippine armed forces have not confirmed the training. 'The reasons why they went to the Philippines... is under investigation,' Lanyon said.

Albanese called the Bondi Beach shooting an 'act of pure evil, antisemitism and terrorism'. As of 16 December 2025, officials say no ongoing threat exists, though Jewish sites have boosted security in several states. The National Cabinet is preparing to tighten gun laws, including stricter citizenship rules and a national register.

Tributes continue to grow at Bondi Pavilion, with international condemnation pouring in. King Charles III said he was 'appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack'.

A formal public memorial is planned, with bipartisan moves to recall parliament for tougher gun laws, including non-perpetual licences and accelerated digital records. Cricket captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes voiced support for the Jewish community, as vigils continue nationwide with the message that 'lightness will always persevere.'